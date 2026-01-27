Clemson WR Commit Leaps Into On3’s Top 50 in Final 2026 Rankings

While the Clemson Tigers’ wide receivers room already has its fair share of playmakers returning for the 2026 season, they may have to make way for an incoming freshman who has shown every sign of being capable of making an immediate impact.

In On3’s final Top 300 recruiting rankings for the class of 2026, Tigers receiver Naeem Burroughs climbed into the Top 50, jumping from No. 61 to No. 42.

The 5-foot-10, 182-pound speedster is ranked as a consensus four-star prospect (97/100) and is listed as On3's eighth-best wide receiver and fourth-best overall recruit in the state of Florida.

Besides Clemson, he was also recruited by some top-tier programs like Ohio State, Miami, Indiana and Alabama.

During his senior season at The Bolles School, the Jacksonville native caught 47 passes for 1,107 yards and 15 touchdowns while also averaging 27.6 yards per punt return, with his longest return of the year going for 86 yards.

Through four high school seasons, he totaled 163 catches, 3,614 receiving yards and 49 receiving touchdowns to go along with 649 kick return yards and 301 punt return yards.

Last January, Burroughs was part of the first batch of juniors to participate in theUnder Armour All-American Game, where he scored a touchdown and was voted as the game's top performer by High School on SI.

In a scouting report released by 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, he complimented Burrough’s speed and ability to extend plays after the catch.

“Thrilling inside receiver that can not only take the top of a defense with his deep speed, but also turn quick targets into touchdowns with his creativity and gear-shifting juice,” Ivins said. “Tracks the football well and has showcased the ability to make acrobatic grabs in traffic. Projects as a potential difference-making slot for a College Football Playoff hopeful that can produce chunk plays with his twitch."

Along with Burroughs, wide receivers Gordon Sellars and Connor Salmin both signed to Clemson this December. Including Burroughs, Sellars and Salmin, the Tigers have landed ten pledges from offensive players in this recruiting cycle.

Besides Burroughs and Sellars, Tigers signees safety Kentavion Anderson (No. 126), linebacker Brayden Reilly (No. 267), and interior offensive lineman Chancellor Barclay (No. 280) also landed spots in the Top 300.

Among the veterans in Clemson's receiver room, T.J. Moore, Bryant Wesco Jr., Tyler Brown and Cole Turner are expected to return next season, while Tristan Smith is still awaiting an outcome in his lawsuit against the NCAA for a final season of eligibility.