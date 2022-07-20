Shipley Placed on Doak Walker Award Watch List
DALLAS - The PwC SMU Athletic Forum released today the preseason candidates for the 2022 Doak Walker Award. The Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back.
The list features Lew Nichols III from Central Michigan who led the nation in rushing last season. Highlighting the list are 2021 Doak Walker Award semifinalists TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State, Bijan Robinson of Texas, Sean Tucker of Syracuse and Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State. 2020 semifinalist Mohamed Ibrahim is also featured among the list of preseason candidates.
University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October. The complete list of candidates is below.
Devon Achane (Jr.), Texas A&M
Braelon Allen (So.), Wisconsin
Rasheen Ali (So.), Marshall
Ronald Awaft (Sr.), UTEP
Tank Bigsby (Jr.), Auburn
Isiaih Bowser (Sr.), UCF
British Brooks (Sr.), North Carolina
Jarek Broussard (Sr.), Michigan State
Antario Brown (So.), Northern Illinois
Chase Brown (Jr.), Illinois
Jermaine Brown (Jr.), UAB
Nate Carter (So.), UCONN
Zach Charbonnet (Sr.), UCLA
Blake Corum (Jr.), Michigan
Travis Dye (Sr.), USC
Justice Ellison (So.), Wake Forest
Samson Evans (Jr.), Eastern Michigan
Deshaun Fenwick (Jr.), Oregon State
Alex Fontenot (Sr.), Colorado
Pat Garwo (Jr.), Boston College
Frank Gore, Jr. (So.), Southern Miss
Eric Gray (Sr.), Oklahoma
Gerald Green (Jr.), Georgia Southern
Tucker Gregg (Sr.), Georgia State
Hassan Hall (Sr.), Georgia Tech
Deion Hankins (So.), UTEP
TreVeyon Henderson (So.), Ohio State
George Holani (Jr.), Boise State
Evan Hull (Sr.), Northwestern
Mohamed Ibrahim (Sr.), Minnesota
Dillon Johnson (Jr.), Mississippi State
Roschon Johnson (Sr.), Texas
Austin Jones (Sr.), USC
Johnnie Lang, Jr. (Sr.), Arkansas State
Keyvone Lee (So.), Penn State
Joquavious Marks (Jr.), Mississippi State
DeWayne McBride (Jr.), UAB
Chez Mellusi (Sr.), Wisconsin
Kendre Miller (Jr.), TCU
Jordan Mims (Sr.), Fresno State
Keaton Mitchell (So.), East Carolina
Damien Moore (Jr.), Cal
Devin Neal (So.), Kansas
Lew Nichols, III (So.), Central Michigan
LIVE UPDATES: ACC Kickoff
Stay here for updates from the ACC Kickoff
New Perspective Helps Fuel Leadership for 2022 Clemson Tigers
Dabo Swinney says "football adversity" from 2021 means his 2022 group has a greater appreciation for what it takes to win.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney: 'There is Going to be a Restructuring of College Football'
Swinney does not know where the game will be in 5 years.
Nate Noel (So.), App State
Nathaniel Peat (Sr.), Missouri
Camerun Peoples (Jr.), App State
Dominic Richardson (Jr.), Oklahoma State
Johnny Richardson (Jr.), UCF
Bijan Robinson (Jr.), Texas
Raheim Sanders (So.), Arkansas
Will Shipley (So.), Clemson
Shaun Shivers (Sr.), Indiana
Jabari Small (Jr.), Tennessee
Chris Smith (Jr.), Louisiana
Dontae Smith (Jr.), Georgia Tech
E.J. Smith (Jr.), Stanford
Tyjae Spears (So.), Tulane
Titus Swen (Jr.), Wyoming
Tavion Thomas (Jr.), Utah
Sean Tucker (So.), Syracuse
Calvin Tyler, Jr. (Sr.), Utah State
Sean Tyler (Jr.), Western Michigan
Chris Tyree (Jr.), Notre Dame
Xazavian Valladay (Sr.), Arizona State
Deuce Vaughn (Jr.), Kansas State
Kimani Vidal (So.), Troy
Blake Watson (Jr.), Old Dominion
Treshaun Ward (So.), Florida State
Harrison Waylee (So.), Northern Illinois
Jalen White (Jr.), Georgia Southern
Jamyest Williams (Sr.), Georgia State
Nay’Quan Wright (Jr.), Florida
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.
The recipient of the 2022 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.
The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.
###
Honoring the legends of sports for 33 years, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum celebrates outstanding success in athletics. Based in Dallas, the series features major figures from a variety of sports. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum includes four luncheons and the prestigious Doak Walker Award Presentation Banquet.
The Doak Walker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about the association.
The members of the NCFAA are unveiling their preseason watch lists over a 12-day period this month. Fourteen of the association's 25 awards select a preseason watch list and the NCFAA has spearheaded a coordinated effort to promote each award's preseason candidates.
Following is the complete 2022 preseason watch list calendar:
Monday July 18: Maxwell Award
Tuesday July 19: Davey O'Brien Award
Wednesday July 20: Doak Walker Award
Thursday July 21: Biletnikoff Award
Friday July 22: John Mackey Award, Rimington Trophy
Monday July 25: Butkus Award & Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
Tuesday July 26: Bronko Nagurski Trophy & Outland Trophy
Wednesday July 27: Lou Groza Award & Ray Guy Award
Thursday July 28: Paul Hornung Award & Wuerffel Trophy
Friday July 29: Walter Camp Award
Monday August 1: Bednarik Award