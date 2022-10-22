CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson running back Will Shipley went 50 yards for a touchdown to put the fifth-ranked Tigers back in front of No. 14 Syracuse.

Trailing 21-16, Shipley took the ball and broke a couple of tackles on his way to the end zone. Clemson trailed 21-10 entering the fourth quarter.

Joseph Ngata then got a two-point conversion on the back inline to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead with 11:26 to play in the game.

Phil Mafah scored on the second play of the fourth quarter to pull the Tigers within five points, 21-16. His touchdown was a one-yard score.