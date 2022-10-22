Shipley's 50-yard TD Run Puts Clemson Back in Front
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson running back Will Shipley went 50 yards for a touchdown to put the fifth-ranked Tigers back in front of No. 14 Syracuse.
Trailing 21-16, Shipley took the ball and broke a couple of tackles on his way to the end zone. Clemson trailed 21-10 entering the fourth quarter.
Joseph Ngata then got a two-point conversion on the back inline to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead with 11:26 to play in the game.
Halftime Analysis: Syracuse 21, Clemson 10
Two turnovers cost No. 5 Clemson dearly in the opening half, as No. 14 Syracuse came into Memorial Stadium and grabbed a 21-10 halftime lead on the Tigers.
Clemson Roster Update: Key Defender Out for Tigers vs. Syracuse
No. 5 Clemson will be without one of its top defensive players when it takes on a formidable offense Saturday, All Clemson confirmed.
Odds and Ends: Betting Market Trusting Clemson More than Syracuse
No. 5 Clemson has moved to a 14.5-point favorite over No. 14 Syracuse.
Phil Mafah scored on the second play of the fourth quarter to pull the Tigers within five points, 21-16. His touchdown was a one-yard score.