Shipley's 50-yard TD Run Puts Clemson Back in Front

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Watch Clemson's running back help the Tigers fight back to take a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson running back Will Shipley went 50 yards for a touchdown to put the fifth-ranked Tigers back in front of No. 14 Syracuse.

Trailing 21-16, Shipley took the ball and broke a couple of tackles on his way to the end zone. Clemson trailed 21-10 entering the fourth quarter.

Joseph Ngata then got a two-point conversion on the back inline to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead with 11:26 to play in the game.

In This Article

