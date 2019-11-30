Clemson
SIGNIFICANT SERIES WINS FOR CLEMSON

Zach Lentz

- 1900 (51-0): Part of a perfect 6-0 season under first year head coach John Heisman.

- 1928 (32-0): Clemson won a battle of unbeaten teams, as both teams were 5-0 entering the game. Clemson went on to an 8-3 record, a season mark for wins in a season at the time.

- 1939 (27-0): Banks McFadden led Clemson to victory, an important win in a 9-1 season that ended with a win over Boston College in the Cotton Bowl.

- 1948 (13-7): Phil Prince blocked a field goal late in the game, leading to a Clemson victory that preserved an unbeaten season. Clemson went on to a perfect 11-0 record.

- 1956 (7-0): No. 20 Clemson downed South Carolina in an ACC rivalry game, as the Tigers went on to win the ACC Championship.

- 1959 (27-0): Clemson won the final Big Thursday game in Columbia behind Harvey White. The Tigers went on to a 9-2 record, a No. 11 final ranking and the ACC title.

- 1960 (12-2): Clemson won first game between the two schools in Clemson.

- 1967 (23-12): Clemson won in the final game of season to clinch an ACC Championship. It marked the final time Clemson won an ACC title by beating South Carolina in the final game. Clemson had done the same a year earlier in 1966.

- 1977 (31-27): Jerry Butler's catch in the final seconds gave the Tigers a come-from-behind victory that sent Clemson to the Gator Bowl, its first bowl game in 18 years.

- 1980 (27-6): Clemson upset 14th-ranked South Carolina behind Willie Underwood's two interceptions and 17 tackles. South Carolina featured Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers and had won at Michigan earlier in the year. South Carolina was 8-2 entering the game.

- 1981 (29-13): Clemson closed out its perfect regular season on the way to a National Championship.

- 1988 (29-10): Clemson won a battle of Top 25 teams in Rodney Williams' final home game. Clemson would then beat Oklahoma in a bowl game to finish the season in the Top 10.

- 2000 (16-14): Clemson won another battle of Top 25 teams thanks to Rod Gardner's 50-yard reception from Woody Dantzler in final seconds to set up a 25-yard field goal by Aaron Hunt with three seconds left.

- 2003 (63-17): Clemson posts its most points scored against the Gamecocks and what was then the largest victory margin since 1900. Charlie Whitehurst threw for four touchdown passes and Chad Jasmin scored four.

- 2005 (13-9): Clemson defeated 19th-ranked South Carolina in Columbia, the only time it has beaten a top 20 South Carolina team in Columbia. The victory gave Whitehurst a 4-0 record against South Carolina as starting quarterback.

- 2007 (23-21): Mark Buchholz booted a 35-yard field goal on the last play of the game to give Clemson a 23-21 victory, the only time Clemson has beaten South Carolina with a scoring play on the last play of the game.

- 2008 (31-14) Dabo Swinney defeated South Carolina in his last game as interim head coach, a victory that helped him retain the position in a full-time capacity.

- 2014 (35-17): Clemson ended a five-year drought in the series with a 35-17 victory at Clemson. Deshaun Watson played with a torn ACL but accounted for four touchdowns. Freshman Wayne Gallman rushed for 191 yards, the second most in Clemson history against the Gamecocks, and freshman Artavis Scott had seven receptions for 185 yards, the most receiving yards in history by a Clemson player against the Gamecocks.

- 2018 (56-35): Clemson improved to 12-0 for only the third time in school history by earning a 56-35 home victory against the Gamecocks. In addition to helping propel Clemson to a 15-0 season record and its third national championship, the victory was Clemson's 100th of the decade as well as its fifth consecutive victory over South Carolina.

Preview and Prediction: Clemson and South Carolina

Zach Lentz
2 0

Clemson will attempt to extend its winning streak against in-state rival South Carolina to six games when the Tigers face the Gamecocks for the 117th time on Saturday, Nov. 30. Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Former Tiger Mike Williams Opens Up on South Carolina

Zach Lentz
0

While many around the state of South Carolina are busy eating their turkey, the third-ranked Clemson Tigers will be thinking about chicken, as they preparing for their annual post-Thanksgiving matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks.While the Tigers and Gamecocks are gearing up for their game Saturday (noon, ESPN), former Clemson, Lake Marion Gator and current Los Angeles Charger Mike Williams will be watching the Tigers take on the Gamecocks from his home.

Ten Unusual Facts: Clemson-South Carolina

CU Athletic Communications
0

10 unusual facts about the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry

A History of the Rivalry: Clemson and South Carolina

CU Athletic Communications
0

Saturday's game will be the 117th all-time meeting between Clemson and South Carolina. It will be the 111th consecutive year the two schools have met, as the teams have played every year since (and including) the 1909 season.

Behind Enemy Lines: South Carolina Gamecocks

Zach Lentz
0

The Gamecocks boasted the most difficult schedule in the nation according to ESPN. That schedule proved to be more than the Gamecocks could handle, as they enter the regular season finale with a 4-7 record and will not be eligible for a bowl game.

Swinney Focused on Bigger Prize

Zach Lentz
0

While the Tigers fanbase is looking forward to the possibility of winning six straight games against the Gamecocks, for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney there is a bigger prize in front of the Tigers—going 12-0 in the regular season.

Clemson Dominates the Middle Eight

Zach Lentz
0

During its current run of four consecutive College Football Playoff appearances dating to 2015, Clemson has frequently won one of the hidden "games within the game." SportSource Analytics tracks the "Middle Eight," the section of the game defined as the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half.

Clemson and South Carolina: 'It's 365 days. It's Divided Families'

Zach Lentz
0

It doesn’t matter if the Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks are playing basketball, baseball, UNO or checkers, this rivalry brings out the best — and the worst — in friends, co-workers, husbands and wives, young and old.

Venables: 'There's Real Hatred'

Zach Lentz
2 0

Those words sum up the Clemson-South Carolina game for Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who understands what it is like to be a part of this rivalry.

Swinney Expecting the Best South Carolina Team

Zach Lentz
0

The No. 3 Clemson Tigers will look to continue their dominant winning streak Saturday (noon, ESPN), as they make the short trip down I-26 to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.