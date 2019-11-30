SIGNIFICANT SERIES WINS FOR CLEMSON

- 1900 (51-0): Part of a perfect 6-0 season under first year head coach John Heisman.

- 1928 (32-0): Clemson won a battle of unbeaten teams, as both teams were 5-0 entering the game. Clemson went on to an 8-3 record, a season mark for wins in a season at the time.

- 1939 (27-0): Banks McFadden led Clemson to victory, an important win in a 9-1 season that ended with a win over Boston College in the Cotton Bowl.

- 1948 (13-7): Phil Prince blocked a field goal late in the game, leading to a Clemson victory that preserved an unbeaten season. Clemson went on to a perfect 11-0 record.

- 1956 (7-0): No. 20 Clemson downed South Carolina in an ACC rivalry game, as the Tigers went on to win the ACC Championship.

- 1959 (27-0): Clemson won the final Big Thursday game in Columbia behind Harvey White. The Tigers went on to a 9-2 record, a No. 11 final ranking and the ACC title.

- 1960 (12-2): Clemson won first game between the two schools in Clemson.

- 1967 (23-12): Clemson won in the final game of season to clinch an ACC Championship. It marked the final time Clemson won an ACC title by beating South Carolina in the final game. Clemson had done the same a year earlier in 1966.

- 1977 (31-27): Jerry Butler's catch in the final seconds gave the Tigers a come-from-behind victory that sent Clemson to the Gator Bowl, its first bowl game in 18 years.

- 1980 (27-6): Clemson upset 14th-ranked South Carolina behind Willie Underwood's two interceptions and 17 tackles. South Carolina featured Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers and had won at Michigan earlier in the year. South Carolina was 8-2 entering the game.

- 1981 (29-13): Clemson closed out its perfect regular season on the way to a National Championship.

- 1988 (29-10): Clemson won a battle of Top 25 teams in Rodney Williams' final home game. Clemson would then beat Oklahoma in a bowl game to finish the season in the Top 10.

- 2000 (16-14): Clemson won another battle of Top 25 teams thanks to Rod Gardner's 50-yard reception from Woody Dantzler in final seconds to set up a 25-yard field goal by Aaron Hunt with three seconds left.

- 2003 (63-17): Clemson posts its most points scored against the Gamecocks and what was then the largest victory margin since 1900. Charlie Whitehurst threw for four touchdown passes and Chad Jasmin scored four.

- 2005 (13-9): Clemson defeated 19th-ranked South Carolina in Columbia, the only time it has beaten a top 20 South Carolina team in Columbia. The victory gave Whitehurst a 4-0 record against South Carolina as starting quarterback.

- 2007 (23-21): Mark Buchholz booted a 35-yard field goal on the last play of the game to give Clemson a 23-21 victory, the only time Clemson has beaten South Carolina with a scoring play on the last play of the game.

- 2008 (31-14) Dabo Swinney defeated South Carolina in his last game as interim head coach, a victory that helped him retain the position in a full-time capacity.

- 2014 (35-17): Clemson ended a five-year drought in the series with a 35-17 victory at Clemson. Deshaun Watson played with a torn ACL but accounted for four touchdowns. Freshman Wayne Gallman rushed for 191 yards, the second most in Clemson history against the Gamecocks, and freshman Artavis Scott had seven receptions for 185 yards, the most receiving yards in history by a Clemson player against the Gamecocks.

- 2018 (56-35): Clemson improved to 12-0 for only the third time in school history by earning a 56-35 home victory against the Gamecocks. In addition to helping propel Clemson to a 15-0 season record and its third national championship, the victory was Clemson's 100th of the decade as well as its fifth consecutive victory over South Carolina.