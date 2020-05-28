Skip Bayless: Deshaun Watson was Better than Tom Brady

Former Clemson quarterback and current Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson has made waves this offseason.

Those waves continued Wednesday, as Skip Bayless took the Texans head coach Bill O'Brien to task on Undisputed. Bayless and co-host Shannon Sharpe discussed PFF’s All-Clutch Team that found Deshaun Watson to be the most clutch quarterback in the 2019 regular season and playoffs.

Watson didn’t skate by on one or two plays here. He was dragged through the fire during the 2019 season, playing more snaps than any quarterback in the NFL in this subset across the regular season and postseason (214) and coming away with the league’s best grade on those plays (88.6). His stat line simply conveys dominance — 66 for 88, 909 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception. There’s a sense when watching Watson play quarterback that he is going to find a way to pull it out down the stretch, and the numbers bore that out last season. —PFF

Bayless went so far as to say that the "GOAT" — Tom Brady — does not belong in the conversation.

"Deshaun Watson was the clutchest QB in 2019. He just keeps doing what he did twice at Clemson vs. Saint Nick's defense. If you look at the numbers, it's not close. I can't even put the GOAT in this conversation if we're talking about clutch time in 2019," Bayless said.

Earlier this year, he spent time on Twitter stating his displeasure for the trading of fellow Tiger alum DeAndre Hopkins, to sending cryptic tweets — his offseason has been anything but calm.

On First Take, Stephen A. Smith suggested that Watson should demand a trade from Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien.

"If I'm Deshaun Watson, I'd go into Bill O'Brien's office, and I'd ask to be traded," Smith said. "I don't think this man knows what he's doing as an executive, or he allowed his personal feelings to usurp whatever football knowledge we believe him to have. That's what I would ask if I was Deshaun Watson."

However, his less than quiet offseason has not stopped anyone from taking notice of his unbelievable talent, as BetOnline. Ag has the Texans signal-caller with the seventh-best preseason odd to land the Most Valuable Player of the league. Watson's current odds are tied with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who the Texans defeated in the Wildcard round of the 2019 playoff in an overtime victory.

In 2019, Watson completed 314-for-463 passing (67.8 percent) for 3,668 yards, 26 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 100.4 passer rating this season. He is the first player in NFL history to record consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns (2018-19) and tied Steve Young (1994, 1998) for the most such seasons in NFL history.

Watson owns five games with over 250 passing yards and 40 rushing yards this season, which leads the NFL and ties Randall Cunningham (five in 1988) for the most in a season in NFL history. Watson also has seven rushing touchdowns in 2019, which is a single-season franchise record for a quarterback, and five games with three-or-more touchdown passes this season, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL in 2019.

His prolific collegiate career, combined with his red-hot start to his NFL career, earned him a spot on a prestigious list of the "Top 5 Transcendent QB Talents," as listed by former NFL return specialist and current analyst for the NFL Network Bucky Brooks.



Brooks' top five quarterbacks were released on Twitter as follows: "1. Patrick Mahomes, KC 2. Russell Wilson, Seattle 3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay 4. DeShaun [sic] Watson, Houston 5. Matt Stafford, Detroit."