Phil Mafah might be listed second on the depth chart behind Will Shipley, but he is beginning to become a vital part of Clemson's offense.

The guy running backs coach C.J. Spiller refers to as "Mafah Man," is coming off the first 100-yard performance of his career, as the sophomore back rolled up 106 rushing yards in the 31-16 win over Louisville, averaging more than 10 yards per carry in the process.

"We've seen it, we see it in practice," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "I mean, this guy is a problem. And he's fast. People don't realize how fast he is, because he's so smooth. But he's coming into his own. Catches the ball well. He's much more confident with that. He's a good protector. He's one of the most soft-spoken people you'll ever meet and then he puts that helmet on he's just learned how to really cut it loose."

While Shipley was hurdling defenders in the win over the Cardinals, Mafah was moving piles. He brings a level of physicality to the field that allows him to pick up the tough, physical yards between the tackles.

His power was on full display in a late fourth quarter run that saw him pick up 13 yards. Mafah was hit two yards past the line of scrimmage but his legs never quit, with the sophomore back eventually pushing the pile forward 10 more yards for a first down. It was a play that lasted more than 15 seconds, according to Swinney, with the head coach noting that it was just one of many examples of Mafah's physical running style.

"I don't know if there's a longer play in college football than that maybe this year," Swinney said. "I don't know who keeps up with that, but there's the physicality. Then he made a lot of runs where he just ran over a guy. Ran through linebackers, ran through safeties. I think a lot that is just his confidence right now."

On the season, Mafah has 405 rushing yards and averages 5.3 yards per carry. He and Shipley have proven to be one of the best one-two punches at running back in the ACC, making Clemson's rushing attack the strength of the offense, and Swinney credits Spiller for how far both have come in such a short period of time.

"C.J. has done an awesome job with that room," Swinney said. "Those backs are prepared every week. They're the best part of our team right now. I mean, those guys, you just know what you're gonna get week in and week out. Just toughness, physicality, relentless effort. So that's a good situation for us."

