Son Of Clemson Assistant Commits to Program
In what is both heartwarming and exciting news for Clemson Tigers fans, the son of a Tigers football coach has recently committed to the program.
According to a recent post made to his X page, class of 2027 defensive back Harrison Luke (son of Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke) has announced that he will be committing to Clemson.
Back in June, Luke picked up his first Division One offer from Clemson. After turning heads at a University of Georgia football camp, he ended up earning three SEC offers in less than 24 hours.
Besides Clemson, he has also reported offers University of Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn and Western Kentucky.
In an exclusive interview with Clemson on SI’s Angelo Feliberty, Luke broke down what it felt like to be offered by Clemson.
"It was awesome. Especially with a program like Clemson being your first offer, it was special for sure," Luke told Clemson on SI. "I'm not sure if it directly led to other offers, but it definitely put me on the radar at camps that allowed me to open some eyes."
The 6-foot and 185-pound defensive back fought through a foot injury for the majority of his sophomore year, but he returned for the playoffs and helped lead North Oconee High School (Bogart, Georgia) to their first 4A State Championship win in program history. The rising junior is a two-sport athlete, contributing to North Oconee’s baseball team as a shortstop and pitcher.
While he hasn’t had the chance to light up the stat sheet just yet, a quick look at his film shows a willing tackler who uses athleticism and strong pursuit angles to make plays from sideline to sideline
His father, Matt, joined the Tigers staff in 2023 after previously serving as Georgia’s associate head coach and offensive line coach from 2020 to 2021. During his time with the Bulldogs, he helped them win a National Championship while totaling a 22-3.
He also has experience as a head coach, serving as Ole Miss’ head coach from 2017-2019.
Since joining the Tigers staff, Luke has been credited with his abilities as a recruiter. Clemson has already landed five offensive-line commits for the class of 2026, which would be their biggest class at that position group since 2020.
There’s no indication that the elder Luke played a direct role in recruiting his son, but it likely didn’t hurt Clemson’s recruiting pitch. If he holds firm to his commitment, it could be a family affair at Clemson soon.