Son of Former Clemson Tigers Player Views Team As 'Dream School'
The Clemson Tigers have been aggressive on the recruiting path in recent weeks and are working to get back to being yearly National Championship contenders.
After a rough few years, Dabo Swinney has been working overtime to bring new talent to Clemson. He has a great class brewing in 2025 and seems to be in the running for a lot of elite talent in 2026 as well.
A name to watch for the future is quarterback Kadin Thomas, whose father also played for the Tigers.
In a recent interview, Thomas opened up about Clemson as a potential landing spot for his college career. He called the Tigers a "dream school," signaling massive interest.
“I mean, that’s been the dream since I started playing football. Go to college, play football, and that’s my dream school. I would probably commit on the spot, to be honest. I’ve always dreamed of playing there. And my pops played there for a little bit. He played in college. So that’s the dream school right there. That’s the dream.”
Thomas believes he's ready to be a college football quarterback and said as much in the interview.
“I feel like this is what I’ve been working to since my freshman year. I think I’m ready for this opportunity. The expectations that I got, if we can exceed those expectations, that’s all we need.”
Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd has been a big fan of Thomas. The young quarterback opened up about what he heard from the former Tigers' star.
“Tajh Boyd came up to me after camp and told me they were going to keep an eye on me. I was surprised. That’s probably the best camp I’ve had all summer. I feel like any camp I go to, I always strive to be the most dominant there. I think that’s what I did. I am going to outwork anybody.”
While he is still very young, Thomas already knows what he's looking for in the school that he will end up committing to.
“How are they going to make me better coming into the program. How am I going to make myself better. And how are they going to be as a program in the future. And academics wise, I want to get a good education, where ever I go.”
Needless to say, the young quarterback seems to have a great head on his shoulder and his game is drawing interest from Clemson. He could be a quarterback to watch for the future.
Add in the fact that his father played for the Tigers and this situation looks to be a promising one.
Expect to hear more about Thomas in the coming years. He may not have an offer or be a huge recruiting target for Clemson right now, but that could definitely change in the future.