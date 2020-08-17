Spiller: Etienne Combo Of Thunder and Lightning

C.J. Spiller calls current running back Travis Etienne a combination of "Thunder and Lightning."

"He's not as fast as me, he doesn't have that strike lightning, more like heat lightning," Spiller said. "But, that heat lightning can be dangerous too."

The former back spoke with a group of media at the WAB Sports Celebrity Golf Tournament Benefit Monday. He admires Etienne's understanding of the game and how unique a player he is.

"Typically you have a fast guy or a power guy, like James Davis," Spiller said. "Travis is a combo guy. He has the ability to run over you, and is fast enough to outrun you. It's hard for a defender because they don't know what he's going to do."

As Etienne enters his senior season, Spiller said he has seen improvement in his pass catching ability and his blocking skills.

"Those skills come with repetition," Spiller said. "He's getting better at recognizing where a blitz is coming from, and he has a great teacher in Trevor (Lawrence) that can point out where defenders will be come from."

Spiller said those skills should transfer easily when Etienne prepares for the next level.

"His skills will translate to the NFL, it should be easy for him," Spiller said. "The biggest thing for him is going to the right fit. A lot of times guys go to the wrong fit with a team that doesn't suit his skill set. He should have a long successful career barring injury. I'm excited about watching him this year, and in the future."