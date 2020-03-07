AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Spring Practice Report: Swinney Gets Good Grasp Of Where Clemson Is

Brad Senkiw

CLEMSON — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers have reached the point of spring practice where he’s got a good grasp on where the players are at physically and mentally.

Following Friday’s full practice, Swinney has noticed improvement.

“It’s been good. We grade everything. Everything matters,” Swinney said. “Spring ball is about getting better. It’s about learning, correcting and applying and just being coachable. We’ve got a lot of guys, we’re repping everybody. Everybody is getting a lot of work. It’s fast. There's a lot of moving things going on out here at practice.”

What the Clemson coach wants to see most right now from a team with plenty of youth is energy each practice and a squad that remains coachable.

“Everybody's got different things but just seeing improvement, coming out with the right attitude every day as we start to really give them a lot of feedback on where they are and what they’ve got to do,” Swinney said. “But it’s been really good. The energy is out here is good every day. This team, as I’ve said many times, is talented. Lots of guys have the ability to play their way into a guy who can help us. We’ve got a long way to go.”

What’s next

Clemson will hold a half practice, half scrimmage Saturday. They’ll meet Sunday to correct mistakes they’ve made through the first half of spring ball and then they’ll get back at it Monday.

The next few practices are designed to prepare the team for Wednesday, when they’ll hold their first major scrimmage of the spring.

Big boys up front

Through six practices, Swinney gave his first-team offensive line “two thumbs up.”

He said he’s especially pleased with tackles Jackson Carman and Jordan McFadden and guard Matt Bockhorst while center Cade Stewart and guard Will Putnam have done a “super job.”

“The second group is all freshmen and the defense doesn’t really slow down,” Swinney said. “It’s a challenge. We’ve got the right guys.”

As for the defensive line, Swinney said that unit is “night and day” better in talent, functional depth and leadership.

Injury report

Swinney said cornerback Derion Kendrick has returned in full to practice Friday after being slowed earlier this week with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Andrew Booth, who’s working his way back from having a knee cleaned up in the offseason, was a limited participant in a green jersey.

Swinney said there were no new injuries to report.

‘A Decade to Remember Reunion’

This weekend, Clemson is hosting “A Decade to Remember Reunion” with all former players who played for Swinney from 2008-2019.

Swinney said several former Tigers will be attending the star-studded event, including Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Ends Regular Season With Home Loss To Georgia Tech

Clemson rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to take a 59-50 lead with 5:15 to play, but a scoring drought in the last 2:40 seconds helped Georgia Tech finish with a 6-0 run and a 65-62 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Cardiac Cats Survive an Eagle Scare

The No. 21 Clemson Tigers rebounded from their 11-2 loss Wednesday to the College of Charleston in dramatic fashion Friday night, as they used two runs in the sixth inning and a single run in the eighth inning to edge the Boston College Eagles by a final score of 4-3 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Zach Lentz

Tigers Win Ninth Straight in 9-1 Rout Over Pitt

Behind another strong outing in the circle from freshman right-handed pitcher Valerie Cagle, the Clemson Softball team earned its ninth consecutive victory in the opening game, 9-1, of the Tigers’ series Friday afternoon at Clemson Softball Stadium

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 5 Preview

One more week of the XFL has passed and we are on to week 5, here is what you can expect from former Clemson Tigers in the league:

Connor Watson

Potter Working To Be More Consistent In 2020

Clemson kicker BT Potter looking to be more consistent in his second season as the Tigers placekicker

JP-Priester

Myles Murphy is 'As Advertised'

True freshman Myles Murphy has wasted little time making his impact felt on, not only, the defensive coaches, but the offensive coaches as well.

Zach Lentz

What Are We Hearing? March 5

This is AllClemson.com's daily look behind the scenes of Clemson sports rumors, news and notes of interest

Zach Lentz

Xavier Thomas Ready To Put Disappointing 2019 Behind Him

Clemson DE Xavier Thomas is ready to move on from disappointing 2019

JP-Priester

Spiers Taking Advantage of Learning Opportunity

As the fourth quarterback at spring practice, redshirt senior punter Will Spiers wants to learn from the unique experience.

Alex Whisnant

Elliott Details Areas For Clemson's Offense To Improve This Spring

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said the Tigers will look to get better on third-down conversions, red-zone efficiency and tempo during spring practice.

Brad Senkiw