Star Defensive Player Returning to Clemson Tigers for Junior Season
It was a tough end to the season for the Clemson Tigers in 2024 after being eliminated in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.
While their season might have come to an end sooner than they would have liked, it was a strong campaign overall for the Tigers. In 2024, they were able to win 10 games and the ACC Title. Despite the program having a down year in 2023, they all bounced back nicely last season.
Now, all eyes will be on 2025. This team has the potential to bring back a lot of their talented players and make a true run at a National Championship again.
On the offensive side of the ball, Cade Klubnik could be entering next season as the best quarterback in the country if he returns. After a monster junior season with 36 touchdown passes, that might have become a bit more of a question, but Dabo Swinney has confidence that he will be back.
In addition to Klubnik on offense, they also have a few great freshman wide receivers in T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr. With Antonio Williams possibly returning as well, Clemson might have one of the best wide receiver corps in the country.
While the offense will be fun to watch, the defensive unit needs to be a bit better than they were in 2024. However, they received some excellent news that edge rusher T.J. Parker will be returning next season.
Parker made the announcement on his social media page, and seems excited to run it back with the Tigers in 2025.
As a freshman in 2023, the talented rusher showcased that he was going to be a good player. He was able to total 33 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his first year. He followed that up in 2024 with a monster season getting after the passer. Parker led the team with 11 sacks and six forced fumbles.
The sophomore was a menace on the field for opposing quarterbacks, and was arguably the best defensive player on the team.
While they might have some new faces on the that side of the ball, Parker along with Sammy Brown at linebacker are building blocks for the defense heading into next season.
When projecting what the talented rusher might be able to accomplish in 2025, the possibilities seem endless after his amazing season last year.