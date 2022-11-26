Skip to main content
Streeter Gets Defensive on Uiagalelei Question

USA TODAY / Sports

Clemson OC was not happy when asked if he thought about pulling his QB

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter was not happy when he was asked if he or head coach Dabo Swinney ever thought about pulling DJ Uiagalelei during No. 8 Clemson’s 31-30 loss to rival South Carolina.

Uiagalelei had perhaps his worst game from a statistical standpoint Saturday at Memorial Stadium, as the junior completed just 8-of-29 passes for 99 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

“No. DJ has been our leader, man,” said Streeter when responding to the question. “Hey, there were a lot of drops tonight. That isn’t freaking DJ’s fault. There were other people on the field. It is not just DJ. DJ ran his ass off tonight.”

Uiagalelei did run the ball well. He ran for 51 yards on 12 carries, including a nine-yard touchdown in the first quarter. However, Clemson’s offense could not do anything in the second half against a Gamecock defense that came in as one of the worst in the SEC.

Clemson’s quarterback was just 3-of-16 for 13 yards in the second half. It was not just Uiagalelei, though. The Tigers managed just 86 total yards in the second half.

“We were really sluggish in the second half. We could not move the ball,” Streeter said. “We had at least 250 yards in the first half and then just really, really struggled being consistent. Whether it would be we had missed plays. We had miss throws, missed drops. Obviously, the passing game was non-existent much of the night.

“So, it was a really tough day at the office. It was a really tough day.”

