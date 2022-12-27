Streeter: Tigers are Highly Motivated for Orange Bowl Matchup With Tennessee

DANIA BEACH, FL.—No, it is not the College Football Playoff. No, it does not carry a path to the national championship and no, it will not mean you finished the football season as the No. 1 team in the nation. But what it is is simply one of the most prestigious games of all of the bowl games.

"I’m very excited. Just like our team, we're super excited about being here at the Orange Bowl," Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said Tuesday. "I had one opportunity to be here in the past in the 2015 playoffs and it was an awesome experience. Just excited to be part of this thing and it's been a great week so far still early in the week but just off to a really good start and getting ready to go on Friday.”

While it is not the playoff for the Tigers, there is still a lot to play for in the Orange Bowl.

“Man our guys are very motivated because we got a lot to play for no matter what game we're in," Streeter said. "We're always going to be very, very motivated that just kind of comes along with our culture. Just to have an opportunity to be in a New Year’s Six bowl game and like I said, just excited about being here and the kids have done a great job of preparing so far. Just very excited and really taken on the challenge and we got a really good opponent that we're going against. It's going to be a fun matchup.”

