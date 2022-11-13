Swinney Addresses Injuries; Team Win Over Louisville

CLEMSON, SC- The No. 10 Clemson Tigers were without numerous players as they took on the Louisville Cardinals Saturday. Included in the list were starting linebacker Trenton Simpson, and starting offensive lineman Walker Parks. Also unavailable for the Tigers were CB Fred Davis II, WR Will Taylor and DE Xavier Thomas--who was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a setback to a foot injury suffered in the preseason.





Head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the injury and availability situation in his postgame press conference.



'Three starters out in Parks and Trenton and then Beaux, and obviously Xavier is out and we lost, (Tyler) Venables, I think somewhere during the game as well with his hamstring. So I don't know how long he's out, but man, I'm really proud of those guys. Mitchell. Mays went in, did a nice job. I think Trent Howard got in there for a couple series as well but really proud of Mitchell."

"(Simpson and Parks) were both kind of close but not to the point that they were clearing the play. So hopefully both those guys will be back next week and you know, Beaux same thing. He probably, you know, I don't know. The he'll make it back next week but hopefully South Carolina for sure."

Swinney on the win over Louisville:

"I'm just really proud of the team. We weren't perfect, but you've got some glimpses of what we can do when we do put it together. So I'm just a great one and again, just proud of how they responded and went and won the division championship and that was actually one of my personal goals. I mean, it's always the goal to win the division was it's even a little bit more this year because we're not gonna have any more divisions. So this is the last one and so you know, really fitting that you know, it's here in Clemson. So I'm just proud of proud of that. And again, that's that was our next goal. So, you know, opportunity to continue to move forward but you know really good momentum into the fourth quarter of our season. If we stay focused and we continue to learn and apply the lessons from some of the mistakes and things we're doing good and then we can have a really strong finish and that's that's really our focus."

