Swinney Already Likes Look Of Clemson's 2020 Squad

Brad Senkiw

The early days of spring practice aren’t just a time to shake off the cobwebs and ease into things.

For Clemson football and head coach Dabo Swinney, it’s about establishing a way of doing things.

“At the end of the day, it’s always the same (message) this time of the year, and that’s back at it, back to work, leadership and the chemistry of our team,” Swinney said. “You’ve got to earn it. Just the daily focus and how we practice, the practice expectations. We’ve got to get those little things right before anything else takes shape.”

However, what Swinney has seen so far has left him feeling pretty good about the 2020 squad. The Tigers are coming off a 14-1 season in which they finished No. 2 nationally after a loss to LSU in the national title game.

Enough pieces have returned, combined with 15 early enrollees from the 2020 recruiting class, to give Swinney an idea of what he’s working with already.

“Good group, fun group. Good looking football team,” Swinney said. “And we’re really blessed because we’ve got pretty much our whole team here. I think we’ve got about eight guys who will show up this summer. With 15 midyears, we’ve got a lot of bodies and a lot of depth we can develop this spring.”

Much of the reason for those positive vibes comes from Swinney’s multiple successful recruiting classes. The Tigers have not only produced three consecutive top-10 recruiting classes, they’ve hit on so many highly-touted and lesser-touted players.

Few teams in the country enter spring a quarterback-running back combo like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. The defense continues to retool, not rebuild, under defensive coordinator Brent Venbales. And there is that freshmen class, which ranked in the top-3 nationally and is already affecting this year’s team.

“We signed a really good class,” Swinney said. “These 15 guys that are here are really impressive, physically, athletically, attitude-wise, character-wise, all those things. We’ll see where they are football development-wise and football IQ-wise as we progress.”

That’s the next step: See how this talented group comes together and gets better throughout spring practice, which began Wednesday and ends with the annual spring game at Memorial Stadium on April 4.

“We’ve got a ways to go. We haven’t even put pads on,” Swinney said. “We’re a good looking team. We look the part. We’ve got to play the part. To play the part, you’ve got to be knowledgeable, you’ve got to be detailed and we’ve got a long way to go. Our football IQs have got to grow a lot this spring.”

Weatherly Magical: Clemson Pounds Gamecocks

Behind a historic pitching performance, the Tigers went into the enemy's backyard and emerged with a victory, as the Tigers knocked off the Gamecocks by a final score of 7-1

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simpson, Anchrum Participate In On-Field Drills

Former Clemson offensive guard John Simpson and tackle Tremayne Anchrum ran the 40-yard dash and went through drills Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine while Tanner Muse, A.J. Terrell and K'Von Wallace went through media interviews.

Brad Senkiw

Lawrence Not Planning To Leave Anything On Table In 2020

Clemson is ready to move on from its 42-25 loss to LSU in the national title game, but don't expect Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers to forget it completely.

JP-Priester

J Clarke

Clemson Recruiting: Evaluating Korey Foreman’s Game

Few 2021 prospects garner the respect of Korey Foreman. The California product deserves to be called America’s most complete high school defensive end.

Brian Smith

Clemson Tigers: XFL Week 4 Preview

Three former Clemson Tigers will continue their professional career this weekend in the XFL. Corey Crawford of the Houston Roughnecks, Isaiah Battle of the Seattle Dragons, and Tavaris Barnes from the DC Defenders.

Connor Watson

Lawrence Opens up on Etienne's Return, His Future

For Lawrence the biggest news of the short offseason was not his already massive celebrity status, it was the return of his backfield mate, and fellow Heisman Trophy candidate, running back Travis Etienne—who decided to return for his senior season.

Zach Lentz

Clemson At NFL Combine: Simmons Plays 'Defense'

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, one of the most talked about players at this year's NFL combine, got his chance to talk to the media Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson To Test Uiagalelei Mentally This Spring

Dabo Swinney will get to test more than D.J. Uiagalelei’s arm this spring. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound early enrollee will have to get his mind ready for the Clemson offense.

Brad Senkiw

Tigers And Gamecocks Set To Face Off on The Diamond

Clemson and South Carolina set to write the next chapter in the rivalry's storied history

JP-Priester

Clemson Still In Search Of Next Great Tight End

Clemson has struggled to find the next great pass catching tight end, and they need one to evolve in 2020

JP-Priester