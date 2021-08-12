Time to Get Tough: Swinney, Clemson Tigers Head to Jervey Meadows

The Clemson Tigers had their last non-full-pad practice Wednesday and head to the Jervey Meadows for a Thursday morning workout that will test the toughness of head coach Dabo Swinney's squad.

Clemson has finally reached the heart of fall camp.

The Tigers had their last non-full-pad practice Wednesday and head to the Jervey Meadows for a Thursday morning workout that will test the toughness of head coach Dabo Swinney's squad.

"We've been going a week and it's that time where they're getting a little fatigued so we're going to make it a little tougher," Swinney said after Wednesday's practice about moving across the street Thursday. "We do it for a lot of reasons. We're so blessed here (at the football practice facility).

"Live modern, train old. Just a few days of training old. Hopefully, they'll continue to have that appreciation for what we have here. It's kind of a right of passage for us around here. It's terrible. We all know that but it's a quick turnaround for us. We're right back on the field at 9 in the morning. It's just a little different challenge these next couple of days."

Because of the lack of time between practices, Swinney chose to rest the veteran players Wednesday and to allow younger players to get more opportunities.

Following the first full-pad practice Thursday at the field behind McWhorter Stadium in which the Tigers will work short-yardage and goal-line situations, there will be a walkthrough at Memorial Stadium that same evening. Then they return to Jervey Meadows on Friday morning, when they'll work on two-minute situations before heading to the Reserve at Lake Keowee for "lake day" that afternoon.

Saturday is the first scheduled scrimmage inside Death Valley, where Swinney said the team will go through situations for all three facets of the game: offense, defense and special teams.

"Between today and Friday, there's a lot going on," Swinney said. "Hopefully we'll get the work done that we need to get done."

