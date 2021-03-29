FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Search

Swinney: 'Collins Towers' Ahead of Freshmen Curve

While it's early to know if Clemson will need freshmen receiver Beaux and Dacari Collins in 2021, Dabo Swinney likes what he's seeing from them through 12 spring practices.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Beaux Collins could've spent his spring playing high school football in California while Dacari Collins could be getting ready for his senior prom in Georgia. 

Instead, the two freshmen receivers are helping make Clemson better during spring practice. While it's still too early to know if both or either will be needed this fall at a deep and talented position, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, who calls the young duo the "Collins Towers," likes what he's seeing through 12 spring practices. 

"I like their mentalities. They're tough kids," Swinney said. "They're, as I've said a couple of times, way ahead of the curve for a typical freshman as far as foundation that you've got to have to be a good receiver at this level. They catch on to things quick, but fundamentally, technically, they're further along than typical freshmen."

Beaux Collins, who played with Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei at St. John Bosco High School in Los Angeles, is listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. Dacari Collins, who played at Westlake High School in Atlanta, showed up on campus at 6-5, 200 pounds. Both receivers would likely play immediately in many seasons, but the Tigers have Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata, Frank Ladson Jr., E.J. Williams and Brannon Spector returning. 

That doesn't mean the Collins Towers won't make great impacts in the future. In fact, Swinney is counting on it. 

"Those guys were well-coached, well-prepared (in high school). They attack the football and they finish plays," Swinney said. "Just two really confident high school seniors who are out here practicing with the Tigers. They're just going to get better." 

USATSI_15689832_168387971_lowres
Football

Swinney: 'Collins Towers' Ahead of Freshmen Curve

USATSI_15599040
Baseball

Grice Named ACC Player-of-the-Week

USATSI_11315502_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich Named as Pac-12 Commissioner Candidate

USATSI_15693402_168387971_lowres (1)
Football

Swinney Believes Tiger Linebackers Are a Special Group

USATSI_15236260
Football

Houston Police Department Still Waiting on Evidence From Deshaun Watson Lawsuits

USATSI_15693375_168387971_lowres
Football

Monday Morning Reset: Final Week of Spring Practice Awaits Tigers

USATSI_15565535_168387971_lowres (1)
Football

Report: Trevor Lawrence Turns Down NFL Draft Invite

Dabo Swinney & Brent Venables
Recruiting

Clemson LB Target Jalon Walker Commits to Georgia