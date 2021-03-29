Swinney: 'Collins Towers' Ahead of Freshmen Curve

While it's early to know if Clemson will need freshmen receiver Beaux and Dacari Collins in 2021, Dabo Swinney likes what he's seeing from them through 12 spring practices.

Beaux Collins could've spent his spring playing high school football in California while Dacari Collins could be getting ready for his senior prom in Georgia.

Instead, the two freshmen receivers are helping make Clemson better during spring practice. While it's still too early to know if both or either will be needed this fall at a deep and talented position, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, who calls the young duo the "Collins Towers," likes what he's seeing through 12 spring practices.

"I like their mentalities. They're tough kids," Swinney said. "They're, as I've said a couple of times, way ahead of the curve for a typical freshman as far as foundation that you've got to have to be a good receiver at this level. They catch on to things quick, but fundamentally, technically, they're further along than typical freshmen."

Beaux Collins, who played with Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei at St. John Bosco High School in Los Angeles, is listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. Dacari Collins, who played at Westlake High School in Atlanta, showed up on campus at 6-5, 200 pounds. Both receivers would likely play immediately in many seasons, but the Tigers have Justyn Ross, Joseph Ngata, Frank Ladson Jr., E.J. Williams and Brannon Spector returning.

That doesn't mean the Collins Towers won't make great impacts in the future. In fact, Swinney is counting on it.

"Those guys were well-coached, well-prepared (in high school). They attack the football and they finish plays," Swinney said. "Just two really confident high school seniors who are out here practicing with the Tigers. They're just going to get better."