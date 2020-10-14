SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Swinney: Clemson's Ross Clearing Rehab Hurdles, Still Has Ways to Go

Brad Senkiw

Justyn Ross continues to successfully clear rehab hurdles in his football career comeback, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday. 

The junior receiver suffered a stinger injury during the spring of this year that led to the discovery of a congenital fusion condition in his spine. He had surgery to correct it during the summer and is out for the 2020 season. 

Ross tweeted earlier Wednesday that he's got a helmet back on, signaling how far he's come in a short time. 

"It's great to see him as I've said many times it's been awesome," Swinney said. "Just to watch him work, he has grinded and our medical staff has done a great job."

Swinney said Ross has got his weight back up and has been lifting weights, including doing squats. he's running normally as well, but he reached a benchmark this week. 

"He was pretty excited to be able to put that helmet on, and we're just trying to kind of get used to it," Swinney said. "Next week he gets to go to another level."

That will include dressing out, running routes against air with quarterbacks and participating in other non-contact drills. 

"That'll be a big shot in the arm for him too, but he's doing great," Swinney said. 

The head coach added that Ross is ahead of schedule, and he's been working with associate strength and conditioning coach Larry Greenlee like former Clemson receiver Mike Williams did after he suffered a broken neck in 2015. 

Swinney doesn't anticipate Ross, who has 1,865 yards on 112 catches and 17 touchdowns in two seasons, being available at any point this season. He still has to be cleared by Dr. David Okonkwo, who performed the surgery in Pittsburgh, so Swinney doesn't expect Ross back in full until next fall. 

He should, however, be able to participate in non-contact drills during the spring of 2021, Swinney said. 

"I think that's all encouraging and you just got to keep our fingers crossed," Swinney said. Hopefully, the Good Lord blesses us with good news in December when he goes back for his, his big, big final kind of checkup with the doctors of Pittsburgh."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson's Swinney Ranks High Among Coaches Salaries

According to a report from USA Today Sports, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney ranks third in total pay behind LSU's Ed Orgeron and Alabama's Nick Saban.

Travis Boland

5 Intriguing Stats for Clemson in 2020

Beyond just outscoring and outgaining opponents, No. 1 Clemson is excelling at explosive plays, turnover margin and more in dominating its first four opponents. .

Brad Senkiw

Jones on Interception that Changed the Game

Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones had a key interception on the Hurricanes' second drive of the second half to thwart a promising Miami drive that could have cut the deficit to 21-17 early in the third quarter.

Christopher Hall

Clemson DL Tyler Davis Happy to be Playing Football Again

Clemson sophomore defensive lineman Tyler Davis talks about his return from MCL injury, defending another mobile quarterback in Jeff Sims

Christopher Hall

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Consumed With Winning

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn't just fine with coming out of games early. It's actually his goal because winning, not numbers, matter most.

Brad Senkiw

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Miami | Game 4

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Hurricanes here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Justyn Ross One Step Closer to Getting Back on Field

Clemson WR Justyn Ross says he is able to put on an actual football helmet for the first time since undergoing neck surgery in the spring to repair a congenital condition

JP-Priester

Heisman Race: Is Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence's Stiffest Competition in His Own Backfield?

According to an ESPN panel, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the leader to win the Heisman Trophy while running back Travis Etienne is right behind him.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney and Tigers Looking Forward to Getting Back Out on Road

After three consecutive home games Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says the Tigers are looking forward to getting back out on the road against a much improved Georgia Tech team.

JP-Priester

Lucas Taylor Details Decision on Commitment to Clemson

Brad Brownell and Clemson picked up a commitment from Lucas Taylor late last week and the versatile shooting guard from North Carolina taled with All Clemson and detailed his decision to choose the Tigers.

JP-Priester