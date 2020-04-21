Dabo Swinney isn't buying that former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons' immense versatility should scare off NFL teams.

A report from The Athletic's Bob McGinn quoted an anonymous NFL general manager who said Simmons is the "most overrated player in the draft," which begins with Thursday's first round.

"Those people are crazy," Swinney said Tuesday during an interview with Out of Bounds on 105.5 The Roar. "They're just wanting somebody to write about (them), they're just wanting to get their name in something. Let's find those people five years from now. They'll be long gone or they'll forget that quote or whatever. People will say anything they want right now. There's no accountability."

The Tigers head coach noted that Simmons, who's projected to be a first-round selection this week, played 100 or more snaps at five positions when he was at Clemson. He rushes the passer, tackles from sideline to sideline, can drop into coverage and spent key plays at safety roaming the back end on his way to becoming the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American in 2019.

"If it's bad to be able to blitz, tackle, cover, catch and do any of those things, I guess he's bad," Swinney said. "But last time I checked, those are things that win games for you."

Some detractors of Simmons worry if he can be a true standout at any of those roles at the next level. Others are concerned that their coaching staff won't figure out where best to play him.

Simmons flashed incredible athleticism and ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds at the NFL combine. When asked which position he plays, he replied "defense." Simmons also thinks he's the perfect weapon to use defend the NFL's best tight ends.

To Swinney, it doesn't matter if you see him as a linebacker or safety. Simmons is a football player.

"He's just unique. In a day and age of football where everybody is looking for the hybrid guy, to me, he's the model of what you want to find. With Isaiah Simmons, you don't have to settle," Swinney said. "He's going to go high. He's going to be a great football player. He's got character. He's got work ethic. He knows how to compete. He loves to compete. He's not a prima donna guy looking for a paycheck and ride off into the sunset. That guy likes to play.

"He's going to be an awesome player at the next level. For people who don't think that they're crazy."