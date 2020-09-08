It's hard to be too critical of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

His work on the field speaks for itself. He's a grinder in the classroom and is on pace to earn his degree in December. Last but not least, he's emerged as a national leader for college athletes.

While head coach Dabo Swinney is high on his national championship-winning quarterback, he candidly discussed areas he wants to see Lawrence improve this season.

"Complete ownership of every detail of the game. Pre-snap, post-snap, communications, protections and just being fanatical about the details," Swinney said Tuesday. "When it comes to your fundamentals, your footwork, your ball handling, your fakes, and all those things. Slowing the game down and not getting fooled and that comes with experience."

Swinney says Lawrence's experience should show now and the days of making careless mistakes should be in the past. He hopes to see complete leadership in every aspect this season.

Lawrence himself said he knows there are several areas he wants to improve before leaving Clemson.

"I've worked on some footwork things," Lawrence said. "Towards the end of the year, pocket presence got a little rough and I've worked on my accuracy and consistency.

"Something everybody can get better at--especially at quarterback-- is knowledge. Keep learning and never get into a spot where you think you know it all. That's what I've done this offseason is kind of start over and relearn everything just more detailed. With the help of coaches and teammates we've done a really good job of getting everyone on the same page."

