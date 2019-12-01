Swinney: People Haven't Paid Attention

Below is a transcript of Swinney, once again, defending the Clemson program.



DABO SWINNEY: Well, I mean, that's part of it I guess. I just answered a guy's question. I'm not even sure who asked the question. I just answered his question. He was asking was this game relevant or something like that. I'm like, Yeah, because if we would have lost... Especially with rhetoric that's been out there really all year, really all spring, to be honest with you. You go win a game, then it's like the opponent was tired, whatever, all that type of stuff.



You come into this season, it seems like every week I even had to answer a question. When the First Take show was here, a lot of people think you go undefeated, you shouldn't be in the thing. It's just ludicrous. That's kind of what's been out there all year, as opposed to focusing on who we are as a team.



I'm not going to let anybody diminish what's been accomplished by our program, first of all, because it's incredible. Again, even going back to ACC Media Days, I made the comment then: we used to couldn't win in the post season because we didn't play people, now we only win because we don't play people. It's just the same old storyline, people just flip it around to whatever their agenda they want to have.



My job is to speak the truth and stand up for this program when I feel like it's necessary. What's been accomplished by this group is unbelievable. I mean, it's incredible. They've won 27 games in a row, won four conference titles in a row with a chance for a fifth. They've been in four playoffs, won two out of the last three national championships, and have beaten the best of the best to do it, period.



People who have not focused on what Travis Etienne has done, what Trevor Lawrence has done. People still want to talk about you threw a few interceptions at the beginning of the year. It's a joke. It's a joke. It doesn't even make any sense.



What these receivers have done, what this defense has done, it's incredible. It's just really incredible. These players, they deserve that credit.



I just answered the guy's question because he asked if it meant anything nationally. What are you talking about? Yeah, it's a huge game, has a lot of national relevance for us. If we lose, they want to throw us out because they don't respect who we play, which is another joke of itself. I think we got, what, 10 bowl teams again this year. It's a very competitive league. It proves itself out year in and year out.



Just really proud of what's been accomplished to this point. It's our fourth 12-0 season in the history of our school. More importantly what we've been able to do off the field alongside of the success on the field. Eight out of the last nine years top 10 academically, us, Duke and Northwestern. Just the consistency of being committed to excellence, doing the things right on and off the field, it's just a blessing to be able again to have a front row seat to it all.



People that haven't watched us or paid attention, they've missed a special time and a special group of young people that play with passion, unbelievable belief, will to win, and selflessness. It's incredible to watch.