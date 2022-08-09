Swinney Says Clemson DL DeMonte Capehart is Ready to Contribute in 2022

A player who didn't make the All Clemson defensive breakout team is tackle DeMonte Capehart, but maybe this is the season that will change.

The redshirt sophomore's career has been ravaged by injuries and setbacks but heading into the 2022 season. he's finally in a position where he can get on the football field and maybe help a unit that's already super deep up front.

"He's a little behind because he was hurt most of his first year and redshirt freshman year, behind in that, he doesn't have the amount of experience that he would have had he not missed so much time with injuries and surgeries and all that," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about Capehart. "Where he is right now, he's ready. I'm really proud of him and that little group of him, Payton Page and E.T. (Reuben). All three of those guys are going to help us."

Capehart came to Clemson heralded as a top-40 player in the 2020 recruiting class out of IMG Academy, but the Hartsville, S.C., native has only played in nine career games and has recorded three tackles.

Last season, he had a hard time getting on the field and was passed on the depth chart by Reuben, Ruke Orhorhoro and Tré Williams. However, with Williams out of fall camp with an injury, this is a good time for Capehart to catch the coaches' attention and get into the rotation at defensive tackle when the Sept. 5 opener against Georgia Tech in Atlanta gets here.

"He's in a great spot physically," Swinney said. "He's a little over 300 pounds. At one point he was probably 330. He's just done a good job in all areas. He's a much more mature, focused, conscientious football-savvy guy than when he got here. He's healthy and now he's got a chance to go compete."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!