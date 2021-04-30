Swinney, Streeter Give Jaguars Look into Top NFL Draft Pick Trevor Lawrence

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says the Jacksonville Jaguars "are getting a winner" in QB Trevor Lawrence, who went first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars coaches, players and fans are about to learn what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has known for years about Trevor Lawrence.

“The Jaguars are getting a winner, capital W-I-N-N-E-R, WINNER," Swinney said Thursday after Lawrence was selected first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

A Tiger who went 34-2 as a starting quarterback has plenty of attributes that Swinney and Clemson QB coach/passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter know well.

Swinney: "They’re getting a great human being, great leader and a highly skilled football player. He is a mentally and physically tough football player. He’s fast, he’s big, he’s strong, and he is an incredibly equipped and skilled quarterback. He just really has great command of the position, an understanding of football, aptitude for football, understanding of defense.

Really, there is not anything you could ever want in a quarterback that he doesn’t possess. But the No. 1 thing that they’re getting is a great man of faith, great character and the ultimate winner. If you go all the way back to middle school, he has not lost many games. And I think he is going to be a guy that impacts the community, will impact the coaching staff, will impact free agency, and really do it in an incredibly humble way. Great spirit, a guy that has got his feet on the ground and really ‘gets it’ in every aspect of what his responsibility and what his role will be, not only in the organization but within the community and the NFL.”

Streeter: “I can’t say enough good things about Trevor Lawrence and what he’s about not only on the field but especially off the field. Obviously, his talent that we all see is ridiculous, but in all areas he has performed so well. I’m just excited about his opportunity to move on to the next level. I think his locker room presence, him being an unbelievable teammate and just his character in general are off the charts. His perspective on life is exactly what you want. I’m so proud of him and excited for this opportunity in his life.”