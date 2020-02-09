AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Swinney, Tigers Move Past LSU Loss

Brad Senkiw

For the first time in 30 games, there was no dancing in the locker room.

There was no trophy ceremony for the team in orange.

There was no parade, no great speeches or championship gear to sell.

Clemson lost the national championship game to LSU 42-25 on Jan. 13 in New Orleans, handing head coach Dabo Swinney’s program its first loss since the 2017 Sugar Bowl.

“It was a gut punch,” Swinney said. “We were down for a couple of days and with our profession, and with what these kids are doing, we all come up short sometimes. We all have disappointment."

It was a pain this group wasn’t used to feeling.

Several players on the team, including star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, had never lost a college football game before that night.

218 National Championship 2019-05236
Trevor Lawrence

Yet, there they were, watching the opponent celebrate a title they defended until the final game.

“It's a tough thing to lose,” Swinney said during last week’s National Signing Day press conference. “I was at the Super Bowl (Feb. 2). I was really excited for the Chiefs and our (former Clemson players), but I was really, really down for the other team because I've been on both sides, and it's tough. You put so much into it and the season has to end. I'd rather have to deal with that feeling than to never get there.”

And that’s why nearly a month later, the Tigers aren’t sulking.

Swinney has been pleased with the leadership of his players since the loss. He said Lawrence went around the locker room and talked to every teammate.

“I never experienced a loss with him, but he was amazing,” Swinney said. “How he handled it, how the team responded, and you know, back to work.”

Swinney believes his team will be back, and the track record backs that up.

Clemson has been in the last five College Football Playoffs and four national title games since 2015. Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and receiver Justyn Ross are among many returning Tigers who made significant impacts in 2019.

“If we can continually be a team that has a shot then we will have those years where we will finish it,” Swinney said. “It just takes so much to get there so our guys have done a great job.”

The Tigers just landed a top-3 recruiting class nationally for 2020.

Plus, they accomplished a great deal during that 29-game winning streak that led to the second national title in the Swinney era in 2018.

“I like the fact that we were an ACC Champion team, Fiesta Bowl champion team, a playoff win, and a few plays away,” Swinney said. “We got beat by a great team. When you play in games like that you're going to play great teams. We are 6-3 in the playoff era in those games and they're hard.”

What Clemson ran into was a buzzsaw that ripped through the second 15-0 season in college football history, tying Swinney’s squad from the previous year.

LSU put on a dominant offensive performance and shut Clemson down in the second half in the Superdome.

“As a competitor, I have a great respect for the team that won because they won it,” Swinney said. “You shake their hand and tip your hat and you dust yourself off and get back up and get back in the fight. That's what we are going to do. It's over, it's a new year, a new decade, and a new journey.”

198 National Championship 2019-04742
James Skalski

That fresh beginning really takes off Wednesday, when the coaches return from a weeklong hiatus and the players began “All-in" drills.

Attention turns to preparing for spring practice, which begins Feb. 26. Swinney puts together a ulta-detailed plan that breaks the calendar year into various phases.

Over the the course of the next couple weeks, the coaching staff will assess everything they did during the 2019 season, establish their strengths and weaknesses and look at what other teams did.

Then they’ll put together goals for the spring and plan on what they want to accomplish.

“We are back on the field (Feb. 26) and we start the process of building this 2020 team and getting ready for six and a half months,” Swinney said. “Our schedule is out so I can visualize that and most of our guys are here so we can start molding the team and see what we can do next year.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Davis Sharpe Looks To Lead A Deep Clemson Pitching Staff

Heading into his sophomore season, Davis Sharpe looks to lead the Clemson pitching staff in 2020

JP-Priester

Assessing Clemson’s 2021 Recruiting needs - Quarterback

The Tigers started off the 2021 recruiting class with nine elite players joining the fold. The Clemson coaching staff will now be presented with the opportunity to build upon that great start. Here’s a look at Clemson’s needs and targets, beginning with quarterback.

Brian Smith

by

Brian Smith

Why Does Clemson Dance? Because Alabama Almost Lost Two Games

If anyone is looking for the reason for the Tigers' post game celebrations that have become viral on social media, they can look no further than the two games in the fall of 1992.

Zach Lentz

Clemson-Notre Dame Set For 7:30 p.m. Kickoff

NBC Sports announced today that the game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7 has been set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC

CU Athletic Communications

by

Ct33

Clemson, Brooks Produce Strong Showing Friday

The Clemson Track & Field teams concluded the first day of competition at the South Carolina Invitational with five top-five finishes, eight personal bests and 13 season bests. Devon Brooks was the star of the day, as Brooks ran 7.71 in the final of the men’s 60 meter hurdles to win the event and become the fourth-best performer in program history.

CU Athletic Communications

Clemson Splits First Two Games of Inaugural Season

After defeating St. John’s in its inaugural outing, the Clemson Softball team (1-1, 0-0 ACC) fell 11-0 to Duke (1-0, 0-0 ACC) in the Tigers’ second game of the day

CU Athletic Communications

Adam Hackenberg Hoping To Bring Power To Clemson Lineup

After a year spent playing a backup role, Adam Hackenberg looks to be Clemson's starting catcher and bring some power to the middle of the lineup

JP-Priester

Spring Preview: Clemson's Elite Receiver Group Adds More Young Talent

The Clemson Tiger's are heading into the 2020 season with only eight scholarship players at wide receiver. Veteran's Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers will lead the way while Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr. look to break into the national spotlight.

Morgan Thomas

Dabo: We Believe This Is a Special Group

National signing day was without the drama and excitement of years past, as the Clemson Tigers' 2020 recruiting class of 24 signees was finished in December. But the lack of drama did not dampen the excitement of head coach Dabo Swinney.

Zach Lentz

Louisville Named ACC Baseball Preseason Favorite; Clemson Picked t-4

Clemson picked t-4; Miami favored in Coastal Division

acc communications