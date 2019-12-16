ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Swinney Understands the Buckeyes

Zach Lentz

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is very familiar with the 2019 Ohio State Buckeyes. 

Even before his third-ranked Tigers were pitted against the second-ranked Buckeyes in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff, Swinney hd seen enough of the Buckeyes to understand how good of team they have and how difficult the challenge will be when the two teams meet Dec. 28.

"I have seen them several times, actually. I think they played a lot of noon games this year. I have had a chance to see them several times with the way our schedule has been," Swinney said. "And it's just impressive. I mean, impressive. Just built in the trenches. They're good up front on both sides. 

"They've got as good a players there is in college football coming off the edge. Their quarterback has been amazing. They've got great skill outside and great backs that can run the ball. So this is a very complete team, very well coached. And it's going to be a challenge."

This years matchup will be the fourth meeting all-time for the two programs, with the Tigers owning a 3-0 overall record over the Buckeyes. The most recent game between the two teams came in 2016 in this very same bowl game, on the very same field, in the very same city. 

That game ended with the TIgers shutting out the Buckeyes in a dominant 31-0 victory that sent them back to the national championship, a game they ultimately won over the Alabama Crimson TIde. 

However, when Swinney looks back on that historic beatdown of one of the most storied programs in college football history, he does not believe that it proved anything to him or his players because they already knew who they were—an elite program that was only just beginning their run of dominance. 

"I think we already knew who we were," Swinney said. "We had a lot of success prior to 2015 – or 2016. Obviously in 2016 played for the national championship out there in Arizona. We were able to take the next step in the playoff and get back to the national championship game to have a chance to beat Alabama.

"But we made big plays. We were able to capitalize with a few big plays. That game just got us back to the national championship for back to back years."

Much like what happened in 2016, the Tigers will be looking to parlay a win in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl into back-to-back appearances in the national championship game. 

But Swinney understands that the challenge of getting where the Tigers want to go involves knocking off one of the best teams in the nation.

“(They are) talented on both sides of the ball,” he said about the Buckeyes. “Just two great programs that I know that will have great will to win, and it's going to be an awesome environment and a great game. No doubt about it. It's a blessing to be a part of it. We're thankful. And just really looking forward to the whole experience out there.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Day Still Complaining about Not Being No. 1

Zach Lentz

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney caught a lot of flack from the national media the last three weeks, after his defending the ACC and his Tiger football team to the media. But where is the outrage over Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who since the Buckeyes' win in the BIG 10 Championship has been pleading his case about why his team should be the No. 1 team.

Swinney Takes Media to Task

Zach Lentz

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked by a reporter about the Tigers' dominance in the ACC compared to the schedule that Ohio State played and what will happen when the Tigers finally have to play a close game?

Clemson Has Something Special, and the NFL Knows It

Zach Lentz

The Clemson football program has built itself around doing things the right way under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Ryan Day Is Not Just Passing Pleasantries

Zach Lentz

Sometimes a head coach floats pleasantries and complements toward an opponent because they understand that their team is significantly better and is simply using the media to send a message to the team, and other times a coach understands that his team is in for a battle.

Clemson Looking Forward to Some Rest Before the Playoff

Zach Lentz

The Clemson Tigers finished off the regular season with an undefeated 13-0 record following their 62-17 victory in the ACC Championship, and their reward is a nearly a month of no games before they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Dec. 28 (8 p.m., ESPN)

Dabo Swinney Not a Fan of Expanding the Playoff

Zach Lentz

Swinney would be in favor or returning to the old BCS format, which pitted the No. 1 team against the No. 2 team in the national championship game.

John Garcia Jr

A closer look at Trenton Simpson and Clemson's top recruiting class

Clemson Gets Commitment From Five-Star Linebacker

Zach Lentz

Five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson announced Saturdy that he was committed to the Tigers.

Winning in the ACC has Built the Tigers for the Playoff

Zach Lentz

For Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, the last five seasons have been incredibly special.Not because the Tigers have been able to reach the playoffs for five straight years or because they won the school’s third national championship last year, but because of the four ACC titles they have won.

Playoff Was Never the Goal For the Clemson Tigers

Zach Lentz

Clemson football will never have a goal of making the playoffs or winning national championships