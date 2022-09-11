Swinney Updates Clemson's Injuries After Week 2

Clemson comes out of a short week in good shape from an injury standpoint.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said after Saturday's 35-12 win over Furman that defensive tackle Tyler Davis was held out for precautionary reasons after getting banged up earlier in the week. Clemson played Georgia Tech on Monday night.

"He'll be fine," Swinney said about his starter. "We just held him out. Just trying to get him 100 percent. Don't want anything lingering."

Freshman receiver Adam Randall, who tore his ACL in the spring, went through warm-ups Saturday but didn't see action yet. Swinney is waiting for Randall to be fully cleared, and it sounds like that's coming very soon.

"He's been wide open for two and a half weeks," Swinney said. "He's been on the scout team. That's why they wanted him to come out and do all the pregame tonight. He's been on the ground. He's done it all.

"It's just a matter of them green lighting him. We'll find out tomorrow or Monday what the doctors and trainers say. He'll play when they say he's ready. He's running around and looks good out there."

Randall is a big, strong and speedy pass-catcher who could help Clemson's passing attack immediately.

Swinney said sophomore safety Andrew Mukuba suffered a stinger injury against Furman but returned to the game with no issue.

