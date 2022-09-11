Skip to main content
Swinney Updates Clemson's Injuries After Week 2

Jason Priester/All Clemson

Swinney Updates Clemson's Injuries After Week 2

Dabo Swinney discusses the health of Tyler Davis, Adam Randall and Andrew Mukuba following Saturday's 35-12 home victory over Furman.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Clemson comes out of a short week in good shape from an injury standpoint. 

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said after Saturday's 35-12 win over Furman that defensive tackle Tyler Davis was held out for precautionary reasons after getting banged up earlier in the week. Clemson played Georgia Tech on Monday night.

"He'll be fine," Swinney said about his starter. "We just held him out. Just trying to get him 100 percent. Don't want anything lingering."

Freshman receiver Adam Randall, who tore his ACL in the spring, went through warm-ups Saturday but didn't see action yet. Swinney is waiting for Randall to be fully cleared, and it sounds like that's coming very soon. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

IMG_4093
Play

What We Learned About Clemson Following Unbalanced Win Over Furman

With Week 2 in the books, the Clemson Tigers made it through a short turnaround, and while there was some improved play on offense, there wasn't much complementary football played on Saturday.

IMG_4186
Play

DJ Uiagalelei's Confidence, Playmaking Grow in Clemson's Win over Furman

Clemson's starting quarterback is playing loose, moving around better and seems to have an improved feel for the game.

IMG_4458

Clemson Notes From Tigers' Win over Furman Paladins

Game notes on DJ Uiagalelei, Jake Briningstool, Will Shipley and others after Saturday's Clemson victory.

"He's been wide open for two and a half weeks," Swinney said. "He's been on the scout team. That's why they wanted him to come out and do all the pregame tonight. He's been on the ground. He's done it all. 

"It's just a matter of them green lighting him. We'll find out tomorrow or Monday what the doctors and trainers say. He'll play when they say he's ready. He's running around and looks good out there."

Randall is a big, strong and speedy pass-catcher who could help Clemson's passing attack immediately. 

Swinney said sophomore safety Andrew Mukuba suffered a stinger injury against Furman but returned to the game with no issue. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

IMG_4093
Football

What We Learned About Clemson Following Unbalanced Win Over Furman

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_4186
Football

DJ Uiagalelei's Confidence, Playmaking Grow in Clemson's Win over Furman

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_4458
Football

Clemson Notes From Tigers' Win over Furman Paladins

By CU Athletic Communications
Jalyn Phillips, Ruke Orhorhoro
Football

Ups and Downs: Defense Looks Sluggish In Tigers 35-12 Win Over Furman

By JP Priester
IMG_4225
Football

Uiagalelei Shines, Defense Struggles in Win over Furman

By Will Vandervort
USATSI_19015427
Football

Halftime Analysis: Clemson vs. Furman

By Zach Lentz
USATSI_19004957_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Tigers vs. Furman Paladins: Live Blog

By Zach Lentz
USATSI_17850090_168387971_lowres
Football

Roster Update: Clemson Defensive Tackle Starter Out vs. Furman

By Brad Senkiw