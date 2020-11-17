Swinney updates Injuries; Trevor Lawrence Returns

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been coaching the walking wounded for the last three weeks.

Entering their game at Notre Dame the Tigers were without quarterback Trevor Lawrence and three defensive starters (Tyler Davis, James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.).

During the course of the 47-40 double-overtime loss to the Fighting Irish, the Tigers also lost defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, safety Nolan Turner, safety Lannden Zanders, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and defensive end Justin Mascoll.

The Tigers used their off week to get healthy, which has been a challenge.

"It's been a, it's been a weekly challenge as it has been for everybody. All year long," Swinney said. "Just having continuity and consistency. When we tweak. But, you know, it's 2020, that's kind of like I said the story for everyone, it seems."

Heading into the Tigers matchup with Florida State Saturday (noon, ABC) the Tigers will be as close to full-strength as they have been in recent weeks.

"I mean, I think we're, we're in a much better place," Swinney said. "I'm glad we didn't play last week we would have been a problem. So, the good Lord looked out for us there. I think, you know, Skalski is really doing well. He definitely is still not ready. He's not, I wouldn't say day-to-day he's, he's not ready this week.

"You know we're hopeful for him that he will be able to get back with us next week. Ladson is going to be out. I think I've already said that but he, he had a little spot in his foot, that flared up at Notre Dame. So we just gotten back with his hip and then he kind of hotspot on his foot so anyway he's, he's out this week. Same thing, though we're hopeful that we'll get him back next week. But everybody else is what I would say day-to-day. And, you know, so we're, we're in a much better place and hopefully that'll continue to be the trend."

When asked about Lawrence, Swinney stated that he is fine and ready to go.

"He's chomping at the bit play," Swinney said. "He's... really locked in to try to get back out, and lead the team and play his best football. So you know what you're gonna get from 16, no doubt about that."