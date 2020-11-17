SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Swinney updates Injuries; Trevor Lawrence Returns

Zach Lentz

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been coaching the walking wounded for the last three weeks.

Entering their game at Notre Dame the Tigers were without quarterback Trevor Lawrence and three defensive starters (Tyler Davis, James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.).

During the course of the 47-40 double-overtime loss to the Fighting Irish, the Tigers also lost defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, safety Nolan Turner, safety Lannden Zanders, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. and defensive end Justin Mascoll.

The Tigers used their off week to get healthy, which has been a challenge.

"It's been a, it's been a weekly challenge as it has been for everybody. All year long," Swinney said. "Just having continuity and consistency. When we tweak. But, you know, it's 2020, that's kind of like I said the story for everyone, it seems."

Heading into the Tigers matchup with Florida State Saturday (noon, ABC) the Tigers will be as close to full-strength as they have been in recent weeks.

"I mean, I think we're, we're in a much better place," Swinney said. "I'm glad we didn't play last week we would have been a problem. So, the good Lord looked out for us there. I think, you know, Skalski is really doing well. He definitely is still not ready. He's not, I wouldn't say day-to-day he's, he's not ready this week. 

"You know we're hopeful for him that he will be able to get back with us next week. Ladson is going to be out. I think I've already said that but he, he had a little spot in his foot, that flared up at Notre Dame. So we just gotten back with his hip and then he kind of hotspot on his foot so anyway he's, he's out this week. Same thing, though we're hopeful that we'll get him back next week. But everybody else is what I would say day-to-day. And, you know, so we're, we're in a much better place and hopefully that'll continue to be the trend."

When asked about Lawrence, Swinney stated that he is fine and ready to go.

"He's chomping at the bit play," Swinney said. "He's... really locked in to try to get back out, and lead the team and play his best football. So you know what you're gonna get from 16, no doubt about that."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Tiger Receiver Reunited With Watson In Houston

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a familiar face to throw to in Houston after the Texans signed former teammate Artavis Scott to the practice squad Tuesday.

Travis Boland

Clemson Football: CFP Picture Starting to Take Shape

The first set of College Football Rankings are set to be released on November 25 and it appears that there are currently twelve teams that still have a shot at getting into the four team playoff.

JP-Priester

Coaching Carousel Frustrating for Clemson OC Tony Elliott

With the firing of South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp on Sunday, Tony Elliott's name is already being linked to the job, but the Clemson offensive coordinator says that head coaching opportunities are the furthest thing from his mind at the moment.

JP-Priester

Clemson Coordinators Listed As Possible UofSC Replacement

Yahoo Sports college football and NFL writer Pete Thamel included Clemson coordinators Tony Elliott and Brent Venables on his short list of possible replacements at South Carolina.

Travis Boland

5 Storylines for Clemson Heading into FSU Week

Heading into Saturday's noon game in Tallahassee against the Florida State Seminoles, Clemson is looking to shake off the double-overtime loss on Nov. 7 to No. 2 Notre Dame.

Brad Senkiw

DeAndre Hopkins Hail Mary Catch Propels Cardinals to Win

Former Clemson wideout DeAndre Hopkins came down with a 43-yard touchdown catch on a Hail Mary from Kyler Murray giving Arizona a 32-26 comeback win over Buffalo on Sunday.

JP-Priester

Mullen Collapses Against Broncos

Former Clemson defensive back Trayvon Mullen collapsed after a tackle in the first quarter against Denver Sunday. He would be examined and cleared to return to the game where he made six tackles in a 37-12 victory.

Travis Boland

Watson Frustrated After Another Texans Loss

The Former Clemson quarterback completed 20-of-30 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in a 10-7 loss at Cleveland. Watson said the Texans had opportunities but were unable to capitalize on them.

Travis Boland

Three Questions Clemson Must Answer Before Postseason Run

Obviously, Clemson needs to get healthy. That's first and foremost the No. 1 thing that has to happen to finish strong, but the Tigers also need to answer three key questions.

Brad Senkiw

Tee Higgins' Touchdown Puts Cincinnati On the Board Against Pittsburgh

Cincinnati Bengals rookie WR Tee Higgins gets his team on the board with a two-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter

Christopher Hall