Swinney was a Crawl-On at Alabama

Zach Lentz

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who played wide receiver at Alabama from 1988-1992 and was a member of the Crimson Tide’s 1992 national championship team, took time to recall how his time under Coach Gene Stallings shaped him into the man and the coach that he is today.

“I always tell everybody, I was a crawl-on. I was one notch below a walk-on. I crawled on the field out there. I had to go through – they didn't invite me to come out,” Swinney said. “I mean, grew up in a small town, first one to go off to college, and I was one of those kids that watched the Bear Bryant Show every Sunday, and every time Alabama was on or on the radio, I was listening. Fight you in school if you talked bad about them.”

Swinney said Alabama had not won a national championship in 13 years. “It’s not like now; they win it like every year or every other year.” For Swinney to have been a part of that team was, in his words, an “incredible moment.”

Swinney remained at Alabama as a graduate and then an assistant coach.

“I went to Alabama as an 18-year-old kid and I left when I was 31. Just an incredible experience.

“I wasn't happy to leave. I was mad at the time. I was not happy. But God had a plan for me, and he knew what I needed. You know, I needed to go. I had never really been anywhere but the State of Alabama, and to have to pack up my family and move to South Carolina, to Clemson, it was great for my family.

“Now I just finished my 14th year at Clemson. It's been a blessing all the way through.”

It is Swinney’s ties to Alabama that, even according to Saban, remain impressive to this day.

“He has also been very supportive of his teammates that he played with at the University of Alabama, Coach Stallings – you know, Coach Stallings does a lot to try to raise money for RISE,” Saban said. “Dabo comes back, we both try to sort of do everything that we can do to support that and help that.

“I really appreciate the way he has managed his loyalty to his alma mater, but done a great job at Clemson at the same time, and never seems to be in conflict.”

Zach Lentz

Tyler Davis: Clemson Is Everything I Thought and More

Morgan Thomas

True freshman defensive lineman, Tyler Davis, discusses what it was like watching last year's national championship game as an early enrollee and gives some insight on how he feels his freshman season has been as a starter for the Clemson Tigers.

Chip On Clemson's Shoulder Is Justified

JP-Priester

The lack of respect from the national media for this Clemson football team has been obvious. The fact that it has firmly entrenched a chip on the shoulder of these players and coaches should surprise no one

Fowler: Clemson on Verge of Greatness

Jeremy Styron

If the Clemson Tigers defeat LSU, capture their third national title in four years — fourth overall in school history — and complete a 30-game winning streak on Jan. 13 in LSU’s own backyard, no less, the team could go down as one of the best of all time.

The Keys To A Clemson Win Over LSU

JP-Priester

Clemson vs LSU: Keys To Success For Clemson

Cervenka, Tiger Offensive Line Preparing for Challenging LSU Defense

Connor Watson

The battle in the trenches is often one that is overlooked when it comes to analyzing the game. Everyone wants to look at the wide receiver against the best defensive back the other team has, or the quarterback against a great secondary but the battle inside is what truly turns the tide in games.

Clemson's Talented Cornerbacks Prepare for LSU's Dynamic Receivers

Brad Senkiw

Derion Kendrick and A.J. Terrell have held their own this season for the Clemson Tigers, but now they face a huge challenge in preparing for LSU receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson in the national championship game Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

Wallace: Media is Giving Tigers an Edge

Zach Lentz

The Clemson defense has spent the last week-and-a-half hearing about how they are going to hold against the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and his high-powered LSU offense. But instead of getting upset with the constant barrage of questions being asked of the defense, safety K'Von Wallace is loving the talk of the LSU offense.

Lawrence's Maturity Shines on Big Stage

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence was also in the final college football game last year with a similar team, but he'll be a better, more mature quarterback when takes on LSU in the national championship game on Jan. 13.

Clemson Has Played Somebody Now

JP-Priester

The Clemson Tigers heard all the talk about their schedule and now own the best win of the season in college football following a Fiesta Bowl victory over Ohio State.