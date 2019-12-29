ClemsonMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Swinney's Message to the Tigers: 'We Finish'

Zach Lentz

The ROY bus was gassed up and loaded up full of Clemson Tigers who expected a battle of epic proportions Saturday night, and they got one. 

An instant classic in the Valley of the Sun led to a 29-23 victory for the Tigers over the Ohio State Buckeyes and set up a date with LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

With the Tigers trailing most of the night, many in the media were doubting that Clemson would be able to get off the mat after playing such a "cupcake schedule" filled with opponents from a "weak ACC schedule."

However, Swinney even when his team was down 16-0, he never doubted that his Tigers would ultimately leave Glendale, Arizona with their 29th straight victory and an opportunity to defend their national championship because he understood that his team, while young, is built for moments just like last night.

"It is just the DNA. It is our program," Swinney said. "It's not just this season. That's just how we're built. One of the things I told them at the half, I thought we took their best punch. I don't think we could have played worse, but we took their best punch, and it was 16-14."

Swinney is right when he says that his team is "built" for moments like those.

Clemson overcame a 16-0 first-half deficit to earn the victory. The 16-point comeback was Clemson fifth-largest comeback in school history, trailing a 28-point comeback against Virginia (1992), an 18-point comeback against Maryland (2011), and 17-point comebacks against Virginia (1966) and North Carolina (2000).

The comeback was Clemson's second-largest under Dabo Swinney, trailing the 18-point comeback against Maryland in 2011. Clemson trailed 16-14 at halftime and earned its first victory when trailing after two quarters since Sept. 29, 2018 vs. Syracuse. That game also represented the most recent time Clemson had won a game after trailing in the fourth quarter.

In fact, the victory was Clemson’s second one-possession victory of the season. Clemson is now 26-4 in one-score games since 2011. Clemson (.862) and Ohio State (.735) entered the game as the top two teams in the country in winning percentage in one-score games since 2011. 

And his message to the Tigers at halftime reflected his belief that they would find a way to get the job done.

"My message to them at the halftime was: We have to find a way to get the lead in the third quarter, because when we take a lead in the fourth quarter, we finish. I think we're now 102 when we take a lead in the fourth quarter, 102. So that's not just this year. That's just who we are. It is just what we do. We finish. 

"That's the mindset and the DNA of our program. So that's everything — your offseason, spring practice and how you meet. That's your camp. It is how you practice every week, all of that stuff. It is your staff, the leadership and the development of leadership on your team. It is culture. That's what it is. It was awesome to see."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Beignet Bound: Tigers are headed to the National Championship

CU Athletic Communications

The Tigers will face off against No. 1 LSU on Monday, Jan. 13 on ESPN in the College Football Playoff National Championship

Etienne Impressed With Buckeye Defense

Zach Lentz

The Buckeyes will be the toughest defense the Tigers have faced this season.

Preview and Prediction: Clemson Tigers vs. The Ohio State Buckeyes

Zach Lentz

The Clemson Tigers enter their fifth consecutive College Football Playoff in search of the program’s fourth national championship and with hopes of becoming the first repeat national champion in the CFP era.

Braden Galloway is Back

Connor Watson

It has been over a year since a drug screening that took several Clemson players out of the mix for the playoffs. Braden Galloway was one of those players.

Tigers' Back-Seven Ready to be Tested

Zach Lentz

For Muse and his teammates in the secondary, will face a challenge the likes of which they have not faced this season when they take on a bevy of ultra-talented wide receivers Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

A Whirlwind Experience for New Clemson Coach Tyler Grisham

Morgan Thomas

This December has been a dream come true for new Clemson Wide Receivers Coach Tyler Grisham.

A look back at Clemson's 2019 regular season

Susan Lloyd

On the day of Clemson's Semi Final Playoff game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, take a look back at how the Tigers got here

Trevor Lawrence: Chase Young is 'Everything You Want'

Connor Watson

This season, the Tigers will face a different beast in Ohio State defensive end Chase Young in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Behind Enemy Lines: The Ohio State Buckeyes

Zach Lentz

The impact head coach Ryan Day has had on the program in such a short time has been considerable.

Tigers Hope For a Christmas Filled with Peace, Happiness and a Win

Zach Lentz

The Tigers spent Christmas early this year with families, enjoying the holiday festivities before getting down to business in Phoenix, site of their playoff game against Ohio State