Swinney's Message to the Tigers: 'We Finish'

The ROY bus was gassed up and loaded up full of Clemson Tigers who expected a battle of epic proportions Saturday night, and they got one.

An instant classic in the Valley of the Sun led to a 29-23 victory for the Tigers over the Ohio State Buckeyes and set up a date with LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

With the Tigers trailing most of the night, many in the media were doubting that Clemson would be able to get off the mat after playing such a "cupcake schedule" filled with opponents from a "weak ACC schedule."

However, Swinney even when his team was down 16-0, he never doubted that his Tigers would ultimately leave Glendale, Arizona with their 29th straight victory and an opportunity to defend their national championship because he understood that his team, while young, is built for moments just like last night.

"It is just the DNA. It is our program," Swinney said. "It's not just this season. That's just how we're built. One of the things I told them at the half, I thought we took their best punch. I don't think we could have played worse, but we took their best punch, and it was 16-14."

Swinney is right when he says that his team is "built" for moments like those.

Clemson overcame a 16-0 first-half deficit to earn the victory. The 16-point comeback was Clemson fifth-largest comeback in school history, trailing a 28-point comeback against Virginia (1992), an 18-point comeback against Maryland (2011), and 17-point comebacks against Virginia (1966) and North Carolina (2000).

The comeback was Clemson's second-largest under Dabo Swinney, trailing the 18-point comeback against Maryland in 2011. Clemson trailed 16-14 at halftime and earned its first victory when trailing after two quarters since Sept. 29, 2018 vs. Syracuse. That game also represented the most recent time Clemson had won a game after trailing in the fourth quarter.

In fact, the victory was Clemson’s second one-possession victory of the season. Clemson is now 26-4 in one-score games since 2011. Clemson (.862) and Ohio State (.735) entered the game as the top two teams in the country in winning percentage in one-score games since 2011.

And his message to the Tigers at halftime reflected his belief that they would find a way to get the job done.

"My message to them at the halftime was: We have to find a way to get the lead in the third quarter, because when we take a lead in the fourth quarter, we finish. I think we're now 102 when we take a lead in the fourth quarter, 102. So that's not just this year. That's just who we are. It is just what we do. We finish.

"That's the mindset and the DNA of our program. So that's everything — your offseason, spring practice and how you meet. That's your camp. It is how you practice every week, all of that stuff. It is your staff, the leadership and the development of leadership on your team. It is culture. That's what it is. It was awesome to see."