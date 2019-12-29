Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson running back Travis Etienne's third touchdown of the Fiesta Bowl pushed the No. 3 Tigers to a 29–23 comeback victory over No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday.

After both teams entered the game undefeated, Ohio State took a 16–0 lead midway through the second quarter. Clemson's first points on the board then came after Etienne's 8-yard run touchdown, and the running back's 53-yard run in the third quarter gave the Tigers their first lead of the game.

Etienne's third touchdown was the most monumental, after a pass from Trevor Lawrence led to a 34-yard score. The touchdown, and the following two-point conversion, put Clemson ahead for the final time, and the Tigers sealed the deal with an interception off Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields.

Etienne finished the game with one rushing and two receiving touchdowns, including a total of 134 yards. Both of Lawrence's passing touchdowns were completed by Etienne.

Clemson returns to the national championship a year after defeating Alabama in the title game last season. The Tigers will face No. 1 LSU, who defeated Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.