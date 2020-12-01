Tackle Homelessness with Hunter Renfrow

Gaudin Ford and Share Village have partnered with Raiders wide receiver, #13 - Hunter Renfrow, to raise desperately needed funds for Share Village (formerly known as Veterans Village), an amazing organization dedicated to providing around the clock emergency services to Veterans, their families, and all vulnerable individuals in our community.



Anyone who donates $13 will receive an autographed photo of Hunter Renfrow and be entered into a drawing for an exclusive virtual Meet & Greet with six fans.

Click here to donate

Photos will be mailed via USPS, so there is no restriction as to who can participate.



For more information about Share Village, click here .



Las Vegas Raiders X Share Village