Taisun Phommachanh Critical to Success

Clemson backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh is headed into his third season in the program and head coach Dabo Swinney says that he's a player that is critical to the Tigers success this year.

Clemson doesn't have much experienced depth in its quarterback room currently, meaning this is the year that Taisun Phommachanh needs to put it all together on the field.

Heading into his third season in the program, Phommachanh is the only upperclassmen quarterback on the Clemson roster. However, after coming to Clemson as a highly-touted quarterback as part of its 2019 recruiting class, Phommachanh's development has progressed at a slower than expected pace.

The Tigers were back on the practice field on Monday for the first time since returning from spring break and head coach Dabo Swinney said after missing some time early, it was Phommachanh's best practice yet.

"Yeah, he had a good day today, pleased with where he where he was today," Swinney said. "I thought he made some nice plays, was active. We've really challenged him because he's gonna be critical to our success this year. And I like where he's at from an overall development standpoint, and mindset."

The third-year quarterback enters next season having completed just 11-29 passes for 73 yards in his career. Swinney detailed how important this spring is for Phommachanh and how imperative it is for him to be ready to step in and lead the Tigers to a win on any given day.

"Taisun Phommachanh, he's a guy that that man, he needs to not just be ready to play, he needs to be ready to win the game," Swinney said. "And really want him to really prepare and think as a starter. That's something I wanna see, that type of urgency from him. He missed some practice in the first half, so I think this is a very critical time for him, this next couple of weeks."