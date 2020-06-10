AllClemson
Tajh Boyd Speaks Out on Swinney's Handling of Recent Events

Christopher Hall

Over the last few weeks, several leaders in the sports world have joined the conversation in our country's battle against racism, injustice, and police brutality. Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd shared his thoughts in a radio appearance with Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney on Tuesday. 

Clemson has been a mainstay in the national sports headlines for the last week following head coach Dabo Swinney's media zoom call on June 1. That 40-minute video call preceded a week of serious allegations and concerns within the Clemson football program.

Swinney addressed those issues in a nearly 14-minute video message one week later on June 8. He amended his initial comments and set the record straight on rumors concerning his program.

Boyd was asked how he felt Swinney has handled the situation amid what his former coach called "historic times." 

"You've got to understand that with Coach Swinney, as polarizing of a figure as he is, he feels deeply," Boyd said. "You know how some people say: Oh, I just let it roll off my shoulder? Well, he doesn't. He hurts. So I'm listening to him have this conversation and a lot of it was a shot at his character — which I think was unfair. What you see with him is what you get and it's authentic."

Boyd went on to say that much of what unfolded from the media in the days following his June 1 zoom call was partly to Swinney's own doing. 

"Every time there was a moment that was brought up or a piece that was thrown at him over the years, he's always automatically responded to that. At this moment, the silence was just as loud as conversations he's had prior," Boyd said. "But I think in the context, this dialogue was so different from anything he has never talked about that he wanted to digest and absorb what was happening." 

Boyd said he believes that Swinney perhaps didn't take the time to properly educate himself on the topic at hand prior to making his initial comments on June 1. 

"He's a man and he's flawed just like any of us. But people put him on such a pedestal and want him to be so perfect. I think it is unfair to ask that for him when I think right now is a time for him to sit back and listen," the former Clemson quarterback said. 

In addition to the whirlwind surrounding the Clemson football program, the university itself has been under pressure and the crescendo of voices calling for the renaming of Clemson's Calhoun Honor College and Tillman Hall has grown. While both are deeply rooted in the school's history, John C. Calhoun and Ben Tillman were also known to be racist and slave owners. 

Within the last few days, Deshaun Watson and Deandre Hopkins have both voiced their opinions and called for the university to consider renaming the buildings.

Boyd commended the athletes who have spoken out via their social media accounts to express their feelings regarding race relations, injustice, and police brutality following the recent deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. 

"I see things on social media and I just want people to understand how brave of an act is for these players to speak out. They are not professionals or been able to do and see the things in life they want to do. You don't know how (what you post) is going to affect you from a playing time or future employment standpoint. Yet, they are still going out and doing that. I think that is just so courageous and strong and I'm proud of all these young kids that are doing it," Boyd said. 

