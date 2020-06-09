Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins called on Clemson to rename the Calhoun Honors College on Monday.

The former Tigers stars both tweeted a petition that seeks to rename the College named after former Vice President and South Carolina Senator John C. Calhoun. Hopkins also called for the removal of references to Calhoun on all university buildings and signs.

"Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way. His name should be removed from all University property and programming," Watson wrote on Twitter. "I am joining the students, faculty & DeAndre to restart this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College."

Hopkins detailed his opposition to Calhoun's name on Clemson buildings in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Clemson University still honors the name of well known slave owner and pro-slavery politician John C. Calhoun on its buildings, signs, and in the name of its honors program," Hopkins wrote. "I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University's name before NFL games because of it."

Hopkins caught 206 passes for 3,020 yards in three seasons at Clemson from 2010-12, hauling in 18 touchdowns in his junior season. Watson went 33–5 with the Tigers from 2014-16, winning a National Championship with Clemson in 2016.

Watson and Hopkins spent three seasons together with the Texans from 2017-19 before Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals in March.