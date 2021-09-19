Ups and Downs: Takeaways From Clemson's Narrow 14-8 Win Over Georgia Tech

It took over five hours, including one fairly long lightning delay, but Clemson was finally able to secure a win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Tigers came into the game favored by four touchdowns but once again struggled on offense and needed a late goal-line stand to hold off the Yellow Jackets 14-8.

Ups

Defensive Effort: There isn't enough to be said about this Clemson defense. This game was without question won on that side of the ball. For a third straight week, Clemson does not allow a touchdown. The Tigers were able to hold the Yellow Jackets to 2.7 yards per carry and 3-13 on third downs. It was another dominant performance on a night Clemson needed it.

Will Shipley: The Tigers might have found their featured back, The true freshman carried the ball 21 times in the win, totaling 88 yards on the ground. He did have the fumble at the end that resulted in the safety but that's the only knock on his play on Saturday.

DJ Uiagalelei Showing Some Fire: It took until late in the third quarter but we finally saw some emotion out of D.J. Uiagalelei. A third down conversion that he picked up with his legs while dragging Georgia Tech defenders a few yards down the field had Uiagalelei pumped up. It seemed to carry over into the next possession until Uiagalelei fumbled the ball trying to make a play.

Downs

Another Dismal Performance by the Offense: Just 284 total yards. Uiagalelei threw the ball 25 times in the win but only averaged 5.0 yards per attempt. There was no effort to attack down the field. At all. Similar to how the Tigers never tried to establish the run against Georgia in Week 1. With Uiagalelei's accuracy being off on most of the few throws he tried down the field, it appears this coaching staff just doesn't quite fully trust the sophomore quarterback just yet.

Will Taylor Was Non-Factor: One week after making a major impact on the offense and special teams, Taylor had no impact against the Yellow Jackets. He wasn't used at all in the wildcat and had just one catch for five yards and one punt return for 10 yards. Taylor is too dynamic to have so few touches. He is a guy who is a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and during a one-score game, he is barely used.

