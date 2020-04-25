AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Tanner Muse Joins Clemson West, as the Las Vegas Raiders Third Round Pick

JP-Priester

Clemson safety Tanner Muse was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the NFL Draft today.

"Tanner Muse is a workout warrior in addition to being a guy that will help on special teams," Mel Kiper Jr. said following the pick. "Very instinctive player, good tackler. They are getting a guy like Hunter Renfrow last year."

Along with Renfrow, a fifth-round pick, the Raiders selected Clemson players Clelin Ferrell in the first round, and Trayvon Mullen in the second round a year ago.

Last season, he was named third team AP All-American, first team All-ACC, was a Thorpe Award semifinalist, and named a permanent team captain. He recorded 73 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 pass breakups, and led the team with 4 interceptions. 

As a redshirt junior in 2018, Muse started all 15 games and earned third team All-ACC honors. He was credited with 76 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 5 pass breakups, 2 sacks, and 2 interceptions. 

In 2017, Muse appeared in all 15 games, with nine of those being starts. He recorded 64 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 pass breakups, and a quarterback hurry. He also had a 63 yard fumble return for a touchdown against Syracuse.

After redshirting in 2015, Muse appeared in all 15 games the next season. He became a standout on special teams, sharing Special Teams Defensive Player of the Year honors with Chad Smith after leading the team with 10 special teams tackles.

Muse came to Clemson from South Point High School in Belmont, North Carolina. He was a low three star prospect, who would go on to start 39 games in his career at Clemson. 

He was named first team All-State (Defense) and was a Shrine Bowl selection after his senior season of high school. 

His 59 games played ties him with Christian Wilkins, Cannon Smith, and K'Von Wallace for the most in school history.

The Raiders are getting a player that will likely need to slide into a full-time linebacker role. Muse loves to hit, and excels playing closer to the line of scrimmage.

Strengths: He is a ball-hawk, finishing with 14 pass breakups and 7 interceptions. Savvy player that excels against misdirection plays. Good straight line speed, and well balanced in his tackle approach. Fantastic on special teams.

Weaknesses: Very tight hips, and plays to upright in space. Lacks the fluidity to cover as a safety at next level. Lateral change of direction is to labored, and below average agility. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Tigers NFL Draft Live Blog

Follow along with us, as former Clemson Tigers make the move they have dreamed about their entire lives in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Zach Lentz

by

SI Draft Tracker

Clemson WR Tee Higgins to Join QB Joe Burrow in Cincinnati

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the second round of the 2020 NFL draft on Friday.

Christopher Hall

Isaiah Simmons: From Sixteen Offers To First Round Draft Pick

Isaiah Simmons was taken with the eighth overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. In his introductory press conference, the former Clemson linebacker discusses his versatility, and what he brings to the table.

JP-Priester

Terrell Ready To Make Impact In Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons first round pick A.J. Terrell is ready to make his mark in the NFL. The former Clemson standout says he should fit right in with his new team

Travis Boland

Dimitroff, Quinn Excited About Adding Terrell

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn shared their thoughts on first-round draft pick, cornerback A.J. Terrell

Travis Boland

Inside Connection Helps Cardinals Land Simmons

Arizona selected Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the eighth overall pick in this years NFL Draft, and Cardinals GM Steve Keim credits an unlikely source with helping to make it happen.

JP-Priester

Atlanta Falcons Draft Clemson Cornerback A.J. Terrell

Former Clemson cornerback AJ Terrell was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 16th overall pick in Thursday's first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

JP-Priester

Cardinals Draft Clemson's Isaiah Simmons

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the eighth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday.

JP-Priester

Clemson NFL Draft Primer

The 2020 NFL Draft runs Thursday-Saturday, when several Clemson Tigers will have their names called and dreams come true.

Zach Lentz

Roundtable: Our Best, Boldest NFL Draft Predictions Involving Tigers

The AllClemson.com staff put together some of their best and boldest predictions for what could be a wild and entertaining 2020 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday.

Brad Senkiw