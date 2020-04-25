Tanner Muse Joins Clemson West, as the Las Vegas Raiders Third Round Pick

Clemson safety Tanner Muse was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the NFL Draft today.

"Tanner Muse is a workout warrior in addition to being a guy that will help on special teams," Mel Kiper Jr. said following the pick. "Very instinctive player, good tackler. They are getting a guy like Hunter Renfrow last year."

Along with Renfrow, a fifth-round pick, the Raiders selected Clemson players Clelin Ferrell in the first round, and Trayvon Mullen in the second round a year ago.

Last season, he was named third team AP All-American, first team All-ACC, was a Thorpe Award semifinalist, and named a permanent team captain. He recorded 73 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 pass breakups, and led the team with 4 interceptions.

As a redshirt junior in 2018, Muse started all 15 games and earned third team All-ACC honors. He was credited with 76 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 5 pass breakups, 2 sacks, and 2 interceptions.

In 2017, Muse appeared in all 15 games, with nine of those being starts. He recorded 64 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 pass breakups, and a quarterback hurry. He also had a 63 yard fumble return for a touchdown against Syracuse.

After redshirting in 2015, Muse appeared in all 15 games the next season. He became a standout on special teams, sharing Special Teams Defensive Player of the Year honors with Chad Smith after leading the team with 10 special teams tackles.

Muse came to Clemson from South Point High School in Belmont, North Carolina. He was a low three star prospect, who would go on to start 39 games in his career at Clemson.

He was named first team All-State (Defense) and was a Shrine Bowl selection after his senior season of high school.

His 59 games played ties him with Christian Wilkins, Cannon Smith, and K'Von Wallace for the most in school history.

The Raiders are getting a player that will likely need to slide into a full-time linebacker role. Muse loves to hit, and excels playing closer to the line of scrimmage.

Strengths: He is a ball-hawk, finishing with 14 pass breakups and 7 interceptions. Savvy player that excels against misdirection plays. Good straight line speed, and well balanced in his tackle approach. Fantastic on special teams.

Weaknesses: Very tight hips, and plays to upright in space. Lacks the fluidity to cover as a safety at next level. Lateral change of direction is to labored, and below average agility.