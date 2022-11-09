In each of the past two games, DJ Uiagalelei has been pulled in favor of freshman Cade Klubnik.

Against Syracuse, Uiagalelei was pulled just after halftime after committing three turnovers and with Clemson trailing 21-10. Klubnik's insertion into the game ignited a rally that saw the Tigers come back and win 27-21.

In Saturday's upset loss at Notre Dame, Uiagalelei was once again pulled in the third quarter, this time due to an ineffective offense and with Clemson trailing 14-0, as the quarterback managed just 41 passing yards through the first half of action.

Uiagalelei would return to the game after Klubnik's only pass attempt was intercepted, and lead two late scoring drives, but the Tigers would ultimately fall to the Fighting Irish 35-14.

Despite Uiagalelei's slip in production over the past two games, on Monday veteran TE Davis Allen insisted the locker room is still fully behind its starting quarterback and confident in his ability to get back on track.

“Absolutely. We have confidence in every single player in that room," Allen said. "No question, no doubt.”

On the season, Uiagalelei is completing 65% of his passes and has thrown 18 TDs against five interceptions. However, over the last two games, the quarterback has just one TD pass, with three interceptions and a fumble. Two of those were returned for TDs.

Struggles on the field aside, Davis maintains that he sees the work being put in each and every day, and that is what gives him absolute confidence in not just Uiagalelei, but the rest of his teammates, as well.

“Just what we see every day,” Allen said. “Everyone sees, I guess the outside world sees Saturdays, but we see Monday through Friday. And we’ve been seeing that for I don’t even know how many days, how long we’ve been going this year, and not even including the offseason.

“I have confidence in DJ and Cade and Jordan (McFadden) and everybody, it’s not a question.”

