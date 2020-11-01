Tee Higgins' Latest Toe Tap Reminiscent of 2019 ACC Title Game Catch

Remember that absurd catch Tee Higgins made along the sideline for Clemson in last year's ACC Championship Game against Virginia?

Well, he did something similar at the next level Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver had a 25-yard catch with a Tennessee Titans defender hanging all over him in the first quarter.

In Clemson's 62-17 win over Virginia in last year's ACC title game, Higgins made a jaw-dropping grab on the sideline to help his QB out, just like Sunday, on his way to a record-setting day with 182 yards and three touchdowns.

The former Clemson star who was selected with the first pick in the second round by the Bengals had five catches for 71 yards at halftime and is looking for his second consecutive game with a touchdown. He's come on strong for this offense in recent weeks and is locking in on a career-high in yards.

