SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Tee Higgins' Latest Toe Tap Reminiscent of 2019 ACC Title Game Catch

Brad Senkiw

Remember that absurd catch Tee Higgins made along the sideline for Clemson in last year's ACC Championship Game against Virginia?

Well, he did something similar at the next level Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver had a 25-yard catch with a Tennessee Titans defender hanging all over him in the first quarter. 

In Clemson's 62-17 win over Virginia in last year's ACC title game, Higgins made a jaw-dropping grab on the sideline to help his QB out, just like Sunday, on his way to a record-setting day with 182 yards and three touchdowns. 

The former Clemson star who was selected with the first pick in the second round by the Bengals had five catches for 71 yards at halftime and is looking for his second consecutive game with a touchdown. He's come on strong for this offense in recent weeks and is locking in on a career-high in yards. 

Check AllClemson later for updates on Higgins' big day. 

Which catch was better? Let us know in the comments section below.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Falls From Heisman Frontrunner Position

According to Betonline.ag, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence went from a favorite at +125 before testing positive to +225 after Dabo Swinney announced his star QB will miss the next game against Notre Dame.

Brad Senkiw

by

IslandAndy1965

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Boston College

Clemson will close out its five-game October slate on the final day of the month, as the top-ranked Tigers are slated to host the Boston College Eagles

Zach Lentz

Clemson Opens as Favorite at Notre Dame

Despite not having Trevor Lawrence, the top-ranked Clemson Tigers have opened up as a road favorite over Notre Dame for their weekend showdown in South Bend.

JP-Priester

Christian Wilkins Nabs First Career Interception

Former Clemson Tiger and current Miami Dolphin defensive tackle Christian Wilkins nabbed his first career interception of the his career in the first quarter of the Dolphins home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Zach Lentz

What We Learned From Clemson's Escape Against Boston College

Sometimes there are as many lessons to learn coming out of a win as a loss, and Clemson's 34-28 win over Boston College is a great example.

Brad Senkiw

Dabo Swinney Updates Clemson's 'Unbelievable' Recent Rash of Injuries

From quarterback Trevor Lawrence's positive test for COVID-19 to losing five other starters for the No. 1 Clemson's game against Boston College, it's was quite the week for Dabo Swinney.

Brad Senkiw

Tony Elliott Compares Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei to Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has confidence in freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei after watching him lead the Tigers back from an 18-point deficit.

JP-Priester

Clemson Overcomes First-Half Defensive Struggles to Rally Past Boston College

It was far from pretty but Clemson's defense made just enough stops to hold off Boston College Saturday as the Tigers overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Eagles.

Christopher Hall

Uncommon Victory Gives Clemson Confidence Going Forward

Clemson rallied from an 18-point first half deficit to defeat Boston College Saturday. Head coach Dabo Swinney said the victory will give the Tigers confidence heading into their matchup with Notre Dame.

Travis Boland

Clemson Running Back Travis Etienne Becomes ACC's All-Time Leading Rusher

Clemson running back Travis Etienne passed N.C. State legend Ted Brown's mark of 4,602 career rushing yards to set a new ACC record.

Brad Senkiw