Over the last several seasons, the Clemson football program has been on a run unlike any ever seen in the history of the program. Since the arrival of head coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers have become accustomed to playing in one big game after another.

In a continuation of our 10 Best series here at All Clemson, today we go back and take a look back at the 10 biggest wins covering the history of the program.

10. South Carolina at Clemson (1980)

The game in which the "orange britches" made their infamous debut when head coach Danny Ford wanted to give his team a little extra motivation with the No. 14 Gamecocks coming to town. Clemson defensive back Willie Underwood picked off two passes, the only two interceptions of his career. One was returned for a touchdown as the Tigers upset their rivals 27-6. The win set the tone for the following 1981 season in which Clemson would win it all.

9. Louisville at Clemson (2016)

Lamar Jackson vs Deshaun Watson. This game was only the second time ever two top-5 teams would face off in Death Valley. The Cardinals overcame an 18-point deficit to take a 36-28 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but two late fourth-quarter scores would give Clemson a 42-36 win. The Tigers had to overcome five turnovers and needed a late fourth-down stop deep in their own territory to seal the win.

8. Clemson at North Carolina (1981)

In a game that pitted two top-10 opponents against one another for the first time in ACC history, the Tigers were able to win a defensive battle 10-8 over the No. 8 Tarheels. Players from that Clemson team have said this late October affair that decided the ACC was the most physical game they ever played in.

“It was a very physical game. I can remember being sore for a couple of days after that.”- Defensive end Jeff Bryant would later say regarding the game.

7. Notre Dame at Clemson (2015)

Played in a torrential downpour and with Clemson still trying to validate themselves as a contender for the 2015 College Football Playoff, the Tigers jumped out to a 21-3 third-quarter lead before the Fighting Irish made a furious comeback. Clemson needed a stop on a game-tying two-point conversion attempt with just seven seconds left to preserve a 24-22 victory.

6. Georgia at Clemson (1981)

Clemson forced nine turnovers, still the most ever by an opponent in Death Valley, and beat the defending national champions 13-3 in what was a crucial win on their way to the 1981 National Championship.

5(T). Clemson vs Oklahoma (2015 Orange Bowl)

Clemson's first-ever playoff game saw the Tigers blow out the Sooners 37-17. In the lead up to the game, there was a lot of back forth between the two teams, and when it was over, one team had definitively proven which team was best.

5(T). Clemson vs Ohio State (2016 Fiesta Bowl)

After falling behind 16-0, Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers would pull off a comeback for the ages in one of the most thrilling playoff games to date. When it was all said and done, Lawrence had thrown for 259 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for another 107 yards, including a game-changing 67-yard touchdown run in the 29-23 win.

4. Clemson vs Ohio State (2016 Fiesta Bowl)

After entering the game as underdogs, and making their second consecutive playoff appearance, the Tigers absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes 31-0. The Clemson defense registered 11 tackles for a loss and three sacks and held Ohio State to just 215 yards of offense as they handed Urban Meyer his first shutout loss ever.

3. Clemson vs Nebraska (1981 Orange Bowl)

Clemson downed the Cornhuskers 22-15 to claim the school's first national championship in any sport. The win would put a cap on a perfect 12-0 season and made Ford the youngest head coach to win a national title.

2. Clemson vs Alabama (2016 National Championship)

After losing to the Crimson Tide a season earlier in the national championship, the Tigers got their revenge in a 35-31 win. Deshaun Watson hit Hunter Renfrow on a short touchdown pass with one second left, giving Clemson its first-ever win over a No. 1-ranked team and Dabo Swinney his first national championship. One of the most thrilling games in the history of the sport was also the second national title in program history.

1. Clemson vs Alabama (2018 National Championship)

Playing for their second national title in three seasons, and third overall, Clemson annihilated Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide 44-16. The win gave Swinney his second national championship and solidified him and his program and one of the best in the country.