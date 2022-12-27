Tennessee Linebacker Thinks Tigers will Run the Ball More in Orange Bowl

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley says the seventh-ranked Volunteers are planning for No. 7 Clemson to run the football when they meet in the Orange Bowl Classic Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

The last time out, the Tigers aired it out against North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game, throwing for 317 yards. It was just the second time all season Clemson threw for 300 or more yards in a game.

But Beasley does not think that will be the case in the Orange Bowl.

“I feel like it was the game plan against North Carolina,” he said. “I feel like they want to run the ball. They might come out and throw the ball a lot. You never know. But I feel like they definitely want to establish the run. That is their MO.”

It might be Clemson’s mode of operation during the regular season, but the Tigers did not really try to run the football against the Tar Heels. Clemson’s sudden passing game caught the Tar Heels off guard, too.

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown even admitted they did not think Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney would pull DJ Uiagalelei for Cade Klubnik. And when he did, Klubnik completed 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown.

“When you have a new quarterback in, you definitely will see a difference because they want to max the quarterback’s play,” Beasley said.

But, as Beasley said, the Tigers (11-2) also have one of the best all-around running backs in the country. Will Shipley was a First-Team All-Conference selection in the ACC, rushing for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns, while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

Phil Mafah ran for 476 yards and scored four touchdowns, while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. As a team, Clemson averaged 179.0 yards per game on the ground.

“They will do some things different that match (Klubnik’s) play, but their offense is their offense. They want to run the ball and take shots when they please,” Beasley said.

