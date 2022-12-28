Volunteers 'Excited' to Play Against Clemson Program Accustomed to Playing On Big Stage

DANIA BEACH, FL.- Under Dabo Swinney, the Clemson football program has become accustomed to playing on the big stage.

Tennessee is a program aspiring to achieve a similar level of success under second-year head coach Josh Heupel.

When the No. 6 Volunteers face off with No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Friday, it will be Tennessee's first appearance in a New Year's Six bowl game since the advent of the College Football Playoff, and defensive lineman Omari Thomas is anxious to see how his team matches up against a team that has been considered one of the nation's best in recent seasons.

“I was very excited when I found out who we were playing because Clemson is a team

that’s been in big games before and won a national championship before," Thomas said. "When you have a team like that to go against you are very excited.”

Tennessee's defense will be tasked with facing a Tigers' offense that will be led by Cade Klubnik. The true freshman is set to make his first career start against the Volunteers, after winning the starting job in the 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game.

“If I had to describe him in one word, he’s a winner," Thomas said of Klubnik. "You see how he performed in a championship game like that. Something about him makes the offense go and they believe in him. He is a good leader for them."

One of the priorities for Tennessee will be not letting Klubnik get too comfortable. In the win over the Tar Heels, Klubnik had plenty of time in the pocket, which allowed him to complete 20-of-24 pass attempts and Thomas knows that if the Volunteers are to come away with a win, pressuring the freshman will be key.

"We’re playing against a quarterback who wants to win," Thomas said. "When we come into a situation like that, we want to come in and be able to affect the quarterback as a defense. He’s a real good player so it’ll be fun to go against him.”



Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/