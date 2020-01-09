ClemsonMaven
Terrell Ready for the Challenge

Connor Watson

Star Cornerback A.J. Terrell made himself a fan-favorite in last year’s national championship game with a pick six against Tua Tagovailoa on the first Alabama drive of the game.

Now he prepares for another challenge, Joe Burrow and the outstanding LSU Tigers offense. But these kinds of games are ones he lives for.

“Looking forward to the challenge, looking forward to playing them in nationals on

the big stage and having the opportunity to win the national championship,” Terrell said. “It’s a big stage, last game of the season, all eyes on this game and being the best version of us”

Terrell will likely be matched up against star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson was third in the country with 1,434 yards and tied for first with 18 touchdowns.

Even with all of Jefferson’s awards and stats, Terrell is a firm believer in his abilities and is up for the challenge.

“Of course I want the challenge,” Terrell said. “I’m going to set the challenge and prepare the right way, like I said you're going to get the best version out of LSU and you're going to get the best version out of Clemson”

While the majority of the national media has been talking about how special Joe Burrow and the LSU offense is.Terrell thinks that his team is special in their own way.

“What makes this team special of course is the family atmosphere, the coaches, the players, and everyone just bonding together,” Terrell said. “We enjoyed the whole season. Just being a leader on the team, having game trust with everybody doing the little things, it makes it all come together”

Terrell knows he has a challenge in front of him with these LSU receivers, and he respects their abilities and makes sure that they don’t go by unrecognized.

“All receivers are unique. They have their strengths and weaknesses, you just have to

find it,” Terrell said. “You know LSU receivers, not all of them are the same. They all bring something different to the table, whether it's high speed, strength, or physicality. Those little things could separate a receiver from a different one.”

