Texans' Caserio 'Respectful' of Process Involving Watson

It's been a crazy year for Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was never one for much spotlight off of the field until news broke of his desire to leave Houston, followed by sexual assault allegations that have now compiled to 22.

News of Watson and his allegations, along with his trade rumors, has been stagnant other than occasionally rumored destinations like the Denver Broncos. Texans' general manager Nick Caserio joined the Houston Chronicle's John McClain on Sports Radio 610 and spoke about Watson, but still limited any significant information.

“We’re taking it one day at a time and really control the things we can control,” Caserio said about discussing Watson with current Texans' players. “The players have been focused on their attitude and their approach in the building, and they’ve handled everything very well.”

“I don’t have any additional comments about anything,” Caserio said. “I think we’re respectful of what’s happening, respectful of the process and everybody that’s involved. The most important thing is for all of us, the coaches and players and myself included, is to focus on the things we can control. As we get more information, as we get closer to training camp, we’ll try to make the best decision for the Houston Texans, whatever that entails.”

Watson remains innocent until proven otherwise, but Houston has visibly prepared for the looming separation by adding veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor in free agency and former Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the NFL Draft. It's unknown if Watson will ever play for the Texans again.

