Two New Women Among Ten to File Criminal Complaints Against Deshaun Watson

Two new women are among the ten to have filed criminal complaints against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Ten criminal complaints have been filed with the Houston Police Department against Deshaun Watson, according to Rusty Hardin, the Texans' quarterback's attorney.

Eight of those women are among the 22 to have filed civil suits against Watson, Hardin told ESPN, with two of the complaints being new ones.

"There are 10 women that have made complaints to the (Houston) police," Hardin said. "There are a couple of women who we don't know anything about."

Hardin said he and his team have been provided with all ten of the names but would not provide them while talking to ESPN.

Watson and his legal team are fully cooperating with the Houston Police Department, and Hardin said when the time comes they will do the same with the NFL.

"We're fully cooperating with the police," Hardin said. "We're fully cooperating with the district attorney's office and, when the criminal investigation is over, we'll fully cooperate with the NFL."

"We've made it clear to the NFL that we'll totally cooperate with them when they're ready to visit with us. But they, out of deference to the criminal investigation, always try to wait until that's completed before they try to talk to the accused person."

Houston area attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 22 women that have filed civil suits, also released a statement.

"As of today, almost half of these women have given sworn statements to the police, and almost half have spoken to the NFL's investigative team," Buzbee said. "Both processes are very lengthy. We expect to provide further information to the NFL from all victims."

Depositions in those cases aren't expected to begin before February of next year. Although, there is always the possibility the cases could be settled out of court. However, Hardin once again made it clear that any settlement would have to be made public.

"I do not want anybody to be saying that this guy paid off women to stay quiet and so, if there ever was a settlement of any kind, it would have to be public and therefore both sides, (Watson) and the women, would be able to say to the world at large whatever they wanted."

Watson's NFL career has been put on indefinite hold while the legal troubles are straightened out. Just before news of the first suit broke, Watson had requested to be traded. With his immediate future in question, trade talks appeared to have stalled, but Hardin insists there are potential suitors out there now that are still willing to make a deal for the All-Pro quarterback.

"Teams are ready to jump now if the Texans would trade with them, even while all this is pending," Hardin said. "There's no question that teams, numerous teams, are still interested. The ball is in the Texans' court."