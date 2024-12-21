Texas Longhorns Could Be Without Star Wide Receiver Against Clemson Tigers
The Clemson Tigers are getting set for their first-round matchup against the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff.
It has been a solid season for the Tigers, as they were able to win 10 games and an ACC Title. Even though things didn’t look great at times for the program, they have made the first expanded CFP.
This matchup against the Longhorns will be one of the toughest of the season for the Tigers, as they will be facing one of the best defenses in the country. In addition to having one of the best overall defenses, they arguably have the best secondary and pass defense in the country.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Longhorns are good, but inconsistent at times. They have a very talented quarterback in Quinn Ewers, as his future with the program is certainly up in the air.
As the two teams get set for Saturday, one impact player who could miss the game is Texas’ wide receiver Isaiah Bond.
Recently, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, spoke about the likelihood of Bond suiting up in the first-round matchup.
“Bond would need to significantly improve in the next two days to be healthy enough to go,” Thamel said via the Clemson Insider. “Bond re-aggravated his high ankle sprain late in the game against Georgia, and there’s more optimism he’ll be able to return against Arizona State on Jan. 1 if Texas advances.”
Bond being out would be a significant blow for the Longhorns, as he is ranked third on the team in receiving yards behind Matthew Golden and tight end Gunnar Helm. So far this season, the talented wide receiver has totaled 33 receptions, 532 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns.
With an average yards per catch of 16.1, Bond is a really talented receiver with big-play ability.
Since it seems likely that he won’t be playing in this one, that only helps make things easier for Clemson’s defense to focus on the rushing attack. In his potential absence, it will likely be Ryan Wingo seeing a potential increase in snaps, as he is also a big-play threat at wide receiver.
This will be a true home game for Texas, as the game will be getting started at 4 p.m. on TNT this Saturday.