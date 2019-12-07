Clemson
The ACC Championship: How to Watch, Listen and Storylines

Zach Lentz

The Atlantic Division champion Clemson Tigers (12-0, 8-0 ACC) take to the field against the Coastal Division champion Virginia Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2 ACC) in the 2019 ACC Championship Game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC).

With a win, Clemson can become the first team in an active FBS conference to win five consecutive outright conference championships since Alabama accomplished the feat from 1971-75. A win would earn Clemson a likely spot in the College Football Playoff when announced on Sunday.

The ACC title would be Clemson's sixth under Head Coach Dabo Swinney. With the win, Swinney would tie Frank Howard’s school record for ACC titles and match Howard and Duke’s Bill Murray for the second-most in ACC history. Swinney would pull two shy of Howard's total number of conference championships at Clemson (eight), including Southern Conference titles in 1940 and 1948.

Clemson's top-ranked scoring defense (10.1 points per game) has allowed only three points in each of its last two contests and has held opponents out of the end zone in each of the last nine quarters.

After allowing only three points in each of its last two games, Clemson will attempt to hold a third consecutive opponent to single-digit points for the first time since the first three games of the 2000 season. If Clemson were to hold Virginia to three or fewer points, it would be Clemson's first streak allowing three or fewer points in three straight games since 1981.

TELEVISION: ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Maria Taylor) 

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Brad Scott, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather) 

RADIO: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons) 

CLEMSON/VIRGINIA SERIES HISTORY:

 - OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 38-8-1 

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 20-3-1 

- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 18-5 

- NEUTRAL: N/A 

- LAST MEETING: Nov. 2, 2013 (59-10, W) 

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 3 

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 81, XM 81, Internet 81

Watch: Brothers-in-Law travel from Sweden to watch the Tigers and Cavaliers Battle

Zach Lentz
0

So you think your ticket to the game, hotel and food is expensive, hear from two fans who flew halfway across the globe to make watching their alma maters a reality.

Clemson's Offensive Balance is Impressive

CU Athletic Communications
0

During Clemson's active 27-game win streak, the Tigers have featured remarkable offensive balance.

Swinney: Virginia ‘Building Something Special'

Jeremy Styron
0

While the Virginia Cavaliers football program had some stellar seasons under former coaches George Welsh and Al Groh, including two Atlantic Coast Conference co-championships (1989 and 1995), the team struggled more times than not between 2010-15 under Mike London.

Clemson's ACC Championship History

CU Athletic Communications
0

Clemson has a 5-1 record in six previous appearances in the ACC Championship Game. In the first two appearances, Clemson played a team it faced earlier that season. But, this year's matchup represents the fifth straight time Clemson has played a team for the first time that season in the ACC Championship Game.

What Did the Coaches Say Before the ACC Championship

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall met with the media before his team takes on the Virginia Cavaliers Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Watch: Championship Games and Playoff Predictions

Zach Lentz
0

Before the playoff committee gives their predictions, we give you how we see each of the conference title games playing out and our final predictions for the playoff rankings.

Clemson Continues Dominance By 'Playing to a Standard'

Zach Lentz
0

While many have attempted to center discussion of Clemson's play in 2019 on the quality of its opponents, under Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson has subscribed to a philosophy of "it's not who you play, it's how you play."

Preview and Prediction: The ACC Championship

Zach Lentz
0

Clemson will attempt to earn its 19th ACC Championship and 25th overall conference championship in school history on Saturday.

Can the Clemson Tigers Jump to No. 1? Maybe.

Zach Lentz
3 0

The Clemson Tigers remained No. 3 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. But after seven straight weeks of dominant football, the Tigers have rejoined the committee's conversations with regards to being moved back to the coveted No. 1 spot.

Travis Etienne's Record Breaking 2019 Season In Photos

Susan Lloyd
1

Look back at the ACC's two-time Player of the Year, Travis Etienne's, best moments as captured by staff photographer Susan Lloyd