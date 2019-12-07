The ACC Championship: How to Watch, Listen and Storylines

The Atlantic Division champion Clemson Tigers (12-0, 8-0 ACC) take to the field against the Coastal Division champion Virginia Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2 ACC) in the 2019 ACC Championship Game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC).

With a win, Clemson can become the first team in an active FBS conference to win five consecutive outright conference championships since Alabama accomplished the feat from 1971-75. A win would earn Clemson a likely spot in the College Football Playoff when announced on Sunday.

The ACC title would be Clemson's sixth under Head Coach Dabo Swinney. With the win, Swinney would tie Frank Howard’s school record for ACC titles and match Howard and Duke’s Bill Murray for the second-most in ACC history. Swinney would pull two shy of Howard's total number of conference championships at Clemson (eight), including Southern Conference titles in 1940 and 1948.

Clemson's top-ranked scoring defense (10.1 points per game) has allowed only three points in each of its last two contests and has held opponents out of the end zone in each of the last nine quarters.

After allowing only three points in each of its last two games, Clemson will attempt to hold a third consecutive opponent to single-digit points for the first time since the first three games of the 2000 season. If Clemson were to hold Virginia to three or fewer points, it would be Clemson's first streak allowing three or fewer points in three straight games since 1981.

TELEVISION: ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay, Maria Taylor)

RADIO: Clemson Tigers Network (Don Munson, Brad Scott, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather)

RADIO: ESPN Radio (Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones, Ian Fitzsimmons)

CLEMSON/VIRGINIA SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 38-8-1

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 20-3-1

- ROAD: Clemson leads series, 18-5

- NEUTRAL: N/A

- LAST MEETING: Nov. 2, 2013 (59-10, W)

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 3

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 81, XM 81, Internet 81

Watch:

Storylines:

Mendenhall Not 'Daunted' by Facing Clemson

Swinney May Be Coaching His Best Team Ever

Wake a Sleeping Giant in the Clemson Tigers

Can the Clemson Tigers Jump to No. 1? Maybe.

Nation Media Has Selective Amnesia

Behind Enemy Lines: Virginia Cavaliers

Preview and Prediction: The ACC Championship