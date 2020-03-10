The Best Is Yet to Come for the Tigers

Clemson, S.C.-- Fresh off their fourth national championship game appearance one could say that the good times have arrived in Tiger town — unless your name is Dabo Swinney.

“At the beginning, we were just selling hope and belief.’’ Swinney said. “Now we’ve got results. We set out to build a consistent program and to do it the right way. To build a program that can win at the highest level but know we are doing it right and graduating our players. We have just been slowly kind of building a foundation here. I’m just proud of all the guys that have come through our program that have bought in and all the coaches and the great work that everyone has done. “

For Swinney though, this was never his goal. The money is good, but not the coaches sole focus. He is focused on the journey. On the adventure of taking boys and watching them grow and mature into men, and on building a program that the fan-base, as well as the administration at Clemson would be proud of.

“It has been an incredible journey, and it has been more of a partnership,” Swinney said. “That's really how I wanted it to be — more of a partnership type agreement on both sides. I care a lot about Clemson. I have never tried to make this about me. I never want it to be, but I understand there is a market, and the administration is sensitive to that.

“My focus has always been about the program. My focus has always been on what we have to do to move the program forward — my staff and making sure that we are committed to staff. Clemson has stepped up in a huge way in that regard.”

The Tigers have experienced unprecedented success under Swinney.

Clemson has a 111-16 record in the last nine seasons dating to the beginning of the 2011 season. The 2019 campaign marked Clemson’s ninth consecutive season with double-digits wins, the second-longest streak in the country.

With all of the accolades that have been heaped on the program and accomplishments that have been achieved Swinney understands his value to the school that pays him.

“From their perspective (the university), the business side of it — they see me as an asset,” Swinney said. “They want to make sure that I am where the market says I should be. I am very appreciative and honored by the commitment from this university, President Clements, our board, and (Athletic Director) Dan Radakovich.

“I'm really pleased to have the opportunity to do what I love at a place like Clemson. I'm just thankful. I have a great appreciation for where we've come from, and I have a high expectation on where we are going to go.”

However, Swinney understands that even after achieving his mission of making the 2010s the best decade in Clemson football history, there is still work to do.

"So nine, ten plus win seasons, five playoffs, a lot of these guys were like ... They don't know anything other than who we are," Swinney said. "It's kind of hard for them to understand. In 2009, we won our first division. In 2011, we won the first championship in 20 years. We had our first 11 win season, since 1981, in 2012. I think it's been awesome.

"The responsibility of this team, as we kick off a new decade. Hopefully we can have more than six wins like we did in '10."