Clemson Beat Clemson...And it Cost Them an L

For the second time in their last two games, Clemson lost a game—but this one was as much about what the Tigers did to themselves as it was what the Georgia Bulldogs did

Head coach Dabo Swinney is never one to take a victory away from an opponent, but he is also good at taking a hard look at what really happened when the Tigers do drop a game. That is exactly what he did when reviewing the film of the Tigers' 10-3 loss to Georgia, and the result of his analysis—Clemson beat Clemson.

"I don't want to take away anything from UGA's defense because they're really good. 3:50 in the second quarter in the first half and it's zero-zero, yet we made a critical error, a critical bust," Swinney said. "We took too many sacks. We had a sack on a receiver because we missed a signal and didn't run the right route. We had some on the offensive line and on the quarterback. We dropped a snap. We had a critical drop on a third down. We didn't manage the game well either, players and coaches. There are a lot of things that we can do much better. And again, I am not taking anything away from UGA. They're going to give everyone they play trouble."

The Tigers never got in a rhythm on offense–an issue that Swinney believes is as much on the coaches as the players.

"We got out of rhythm, too. We had seven snaps in the first quarter," Swinney said. "We had some good drives going but never finished. I would say we played a C- game. D.J. (Uiagalelei) did not play well the first couple of quarters - pocket awareness, game management. But there is no greater teacher than in-the-fire experience. I have no doubt he will respond. I'm glad I was able to watch them have some critical mistakes. I know Justyn Ross will respond. We have to help them as coaches as well."

Now the Tigers turn the page to SC State, an FCS foe from Orangeburg. And according to Swinney, the goal is to not let that one loss to a top-five team beat them again.

"We just try to go win this game this week," Swinney said. "That's what we have always done. Every goal we have we are in 100-percent control of. It's a long season. We don't get caught up in all of these narratives. We have played one game, maybe the best team or a top-two team. We played a 10-3 slugfest. I think we are going to be just fine. We'll go get better this week and go earn it. Let's stay focused on what we can control."

