WATCH: The Field Being Painted for Clemson-Ohio State

Clemson will make its sixth consecutive College Football Playoff appearance on Friday, Jan. 1 when the second-seeded Tigers face third-seeded Ohio State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

The Tigers enter this year's College Football Playoff ranked tied for the most CFP appearances (six), CFP wins (six), CFP title game berths (four) and CFP national championships (two) since the inception of the current postseason format in 2014.

The video above is b-roll footage of the field being painted in preparation for the game.