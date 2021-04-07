The Quarterback of the Clemson Defense

The impact James Skalski has on the Clemson defense is undeniable.

Skalski decided to take advantage of the NCAA waiver and return to Clemson for a sixth season, meaning Clemson wasn't faced with having to replace one of the key pieces of Brent Venables defense.

Injuries caused Skalski to miss significant time last season, and when the veteran linebacker wasn't on the field there was a noticeable drop-off in production. As Venables mentioned after a recent practice last week, Skalski is the unquestioned quarterback of the Tigers' defense.

"He's the model of consistency," Venables said. "Whether he's supposed to be in the A-Gap or be in the strong hook, or blitz tight with timing and precision and violence, I mean just all of them, it's a big deal. He's the quarterback of our defense."

However, there is one area in which Skalski has had a run of bad luck. In each of the Tigers last two playoff games, the veteran linebacker has been ejected for targeting. Those ejections have come at the most inopportune times and Venables said losing his best linebacker in the seasons biggest moments is tough to overcome.

"Even if he doesn't have all the measurables or whatever else, he's a football player," Venables said. "That's what you lose. You lose a great leader, playmaker, the consistency. Little things pre-snap, during, you know, once the ball is snapped and so on. It's not an easy loss to take."

If the Clemson defense is going to play to its potential in 2021, expect Skalski to be a big part of the reason why. As Venables was quick to point out, there's a reason why the wily veteran has been in his role for so long.

"He's played at an incredibly high level for such a long time, so when you lose that component, the next guy's the next guy for a reason," Venables said. "You know, people might argue over the young guys, you know, them young guys ain't better than that guy, I can promise you. I watch all the tape, I'm at every practice. He's out front by a long ways. Even if he doesn't have all the measurables or whatever else.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!